USC Trojans Pitcher Mason Edwards Turning Heads With Remarkable Season Start
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The USC Trojans baseball team is off to a red hot 23-1 start to the 2026 season, and USC pitcher Mason Edwards has been sensational. In 36 innings pitched, Edwards has 64 strikeouts and has allowed just seven hits and one run. His ERA is 0.25.
Mason Edwards’ Dominance
Mason Edwards has been one of the stories of the year for the USC Trojans. The left handed junior has been as lights out as could be, just allowing the one run in his 36 innings. His record this season is 5-0.
USC is currently ranked No. 13 in the NCAA Baseball Top 25. If they are able to beat the Washington Huskies on Sunday, March 22, they will improve to 24-1 and likely jump up a couple more spots when the next rankings come out.
Washington was the first Big Ten series on the 2026 schedule, and USC has dominated through the first two games, winning 5-0 and 7-2. Edwards got the starting nod for USC in the 5-0 win. He pitched six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts, one hit allowed, and zero runs.
After the series against the Huskies wraps up, USC will host a former Pac-10/Pac-12 rival on Tuesday, March 24 in the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State consistently has an elite baseball program and knocked out USC in the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Beavers are currently ranked No. 17 in the country.
USC Seeking Another NCAA Tournament Appearance
It’s been quite some time since USC was at the top of the college baseball world. The Trojans have won the College World Series 12 times, with their most recent one coming in 1998. USC has not been back to the College World Series since 2001.
Furthermore, heading into 2025, USC had a tournament drought dating back to the 2015 season. They ended up finishing with an overall record of 37-23, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.
USC was placed in the Corvallis Regional, hosted by Oregon State. The other two teams in this regional were the Saint Mary’s Gaels and the TCU Horned Frogs. The Trojans won their first two games of the regional against TCU and Saint Mary’s, meaning they just needed to win one of their two games against the Beavers. They were no match for the host team.
Oregon State took care of business in Game 1, winning by a final score of 14-1. Game 2 was much of the same, with Oregon State winning 9-0 to advance to the Super Regional, ending USC’s season in the process.
USC is on track to get back to the tournament in 2026
College World Series Odds
USC is far down the list of teams with the best odds to win the 2026 College World Series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC has long shot odds of +5000 to bring home a national title. The Trojans are tied for the 21st best odds with a handful of other teams.
The favorites are the Texas Longhorns at +700.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1