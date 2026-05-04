USC Trojans Baseball's Top 25 Ranking Shifts Before Crucial Stretch of the Season

Following a home series weekend sweep against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the USC Trojans jumped into the college baseball top 25 rankings as the Big Ten Tournament quickly approaches.

In the latest D1baseball.com's college baseball top 25 rankings, USC checks in at No. 18 following its sweep of the Scarlet Knights and looks to continue its momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) encourage infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the fifth inning after hitting his second home run of the game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In their weekend sweep against Rutgers, the Trojans outscored the Scarlet Knights 28-4, dominating the three-game series. USC's 5-1 series-opening win against Rutgers featured left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards reaching a Big Ten single-season strikeout record.

Big Ten Teams In Top 25 Rankings

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) and infielder Adrian Lopez (5) celebrate after beating Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Three other top Big Ten teams the Trojans will be battling for a top seed in the conference tournament during the final stretch of the season are also ranked in the top 25, including the UCLA Bruins (No. 1), Oregon Ducks (No. 13), and Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 25).

USC has already played both UCLA and Nebraska on the road this season, being swept in both weekend series. The Trojans look to have better luck against an Oregon Ducks squad that is currently right above them in the Big Ten standings. USC is scheduled to close out its regular season on May 14-16 in Eugene against the Ducks.

Before facing off against the Ducks, USC will face Cal State Fullerton and host a weekend series against the Nevada Wolfpack at Dedeaux Field, May 7 to 9. The Trojans will first face Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. PT, and the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

USC's Upcoming Matchups to Close Regular Season

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This will be the second meeting between USC and Cal State Fullerton this season, as their last matchup came on April 21, a game the Trojans won 9-2 on the road. Since that game, the Trojans have won six of their last seven matchups, with their only loss coming on the road to UC Irvine, losing 4-1 on April 28.

With seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the Trojans have the opportunity to strengthen their seed for the conference tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Following the home series sweep against Rutgers, the Trojans currently post a 37-12 overall record and are 19-8 in Big Ten play, one game behind both the Ducks and Cornhuskers.

No one is catching the top-ranked Bruins, who are undefeated in conference play at 24-0 and are 43-4 overall, but capturing the No. 2 seed in the tournament would be huge for coach Andy Stankiewicz's USC group.

After a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament last season in the Corvallis Regional, winning their first two games before falling to the top-seeded Oregon State Beavers, the Trojans look to take another step forward this time around and reach the College World Series. USC has 21 appearances in the College World Series, the most recent appearance coming in 2001.

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