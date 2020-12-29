USC Hoops: Tuesday Night's Opponent Changed To Santa Clara

The Trojans (4-1) will be back at home Tuesday night for their first game since they destroyed UC Irvine 91-56, back on Dec. 8.

They were scheduled to tip-off against Loyola Marymount at 4 p.m. PT, but they had to cancel after Covid related issues in their program. Instead, they will be playing the Santa Clara Broncos (6-1) on the Pac-12 Network.

This will be a great test to see how rusty the Trojans are after such a long layoff. USC hasn’t been able to do any team basketball activities since Dec. 13 after a positive COVID-19 case. They’ve only been allowed to do individual workouts with one coach and player.

Dec. 27th was the first time the whole team could practice together again, giving them only two days of preparation. Not to mention the switching of opponents at the last minute. But thankfully, they aren't going against the 2017 Warriors, despite the Broncos impressive record.

The Broncos are what you would call “fool’s gold.”

They’ve been able to accumulate so many wins because they feast on weak opponents. According to strength of schedule, the Broncos have played the easiest in their conference (-6.83). The Trojans on the other hand have played the second toughest schedule (7.28) in the Pac-12.

And the stats don’t support the Broncos for being a good team either. They are second to last in their conference in points per game (67.9), and dead last in both three-point percentage (25.2%) and free-throw percentage (63.8%).

If the Trojans bring the same defensive intensity they brought against UC Irvine three weeks ago, it should lead to an easy ‘welcome back’ victory.

