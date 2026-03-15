Best and Worst Potential Outcomes for USC Trojans on Selection Sunday

One of the most exciting days of the college basketball season has finally arrived, Selection Sunday, and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team is awaiting its placement in the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans are looking to regroup following a disappointing early exit in the Big Ten Tournament, losing 76-64 to the Washington Huskies in the second round. USC suffered many bumps and bruises during the regular season, entering Selection Sunday currently riding a four-game losing streak and holding a 17-13 overall record, along with going 9-9 in Big Ten play.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Heading into Selection Sunday, there are several seed possibilities for the Trojans. Here are the best-case and worst-case seed scenarios for the Trojans for when the 68-team field is announced on Sunday night.

Best Case

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Teagan Mallegni (55) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology projections, the Trojans are projected to be the No. 9 seed in the Fort Worth Region, facing the Villanova Wildcats in the first round. The best-case scenario for the Trojans would be if they made a jump to the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

While an eight-nine matchup is almost always a toss-up, being a No. 8 seed could potentially give the Trojans a more favorable matchup. If the Trojans were to be either a No. 8 or No. 9 seed, potential second-round opponents for USC that are No. 1 seeds include the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and the UConn Huskies.

The UCLA Bruins are also expected to be a No. 1 seed, but it is highly unlikely that the Trojans are in the same region as their Crosstown Rival if they are a No. 8 or No. 9 seed.

Worst Case

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Juju Watkins (12), in red jacket, looks on from the bench in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While unlikely, the Trojans dropping down to the No. 10 seed would be the absolute worst-case scenario for coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC squad. Entering Selection Sunday on a four-game losing streak, which has included two losses by double digits, doesn’t help the Trojans' case to earn a higher seed in the tournament. USC could suffer the consequences of a lower seed than expected due to its late-season struggles.

Colorado and Clemson are among the two teams that have a strong case to make the jump to the No. 9 seed over USC on Selection Sunday, as both teams post a better record than the Trojans, having won more than 20 games this season.

USC Enters NCAA Tournament With Positive Injury Update

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After suffering an injury scare in the Trojans Big Ten Tournament loss against the Huskies, USC freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson will be available to play in "The Big Dance." Davidson, who was recently awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, has had a phenomenal season for the Trojans, averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Her performance in the NCAA Tournament is the key for the Trojans to make a deep run.

The Trojans' placement in the NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday night with the Selection Show scheduled for 5 p.m. PT, on ESPN.

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