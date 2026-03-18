5-Star Recruit Christian Collins Makes Commitment Decision Between USC, Kentucky

Five-star small forward Christian Collins is one of the top prospects of the 2026 recruiting class and announced he is committing to the USC Trojans, per Rivals.

Collins is the nation’s No. 5 recruit, the No. 2 small forward, and the No. 2 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. As an in-state prospect, the Trojans have been a top program to watch for, as Collins chose USC over the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Kentucky has been a fierce competitor, the five-star prospect is choosing to stay in-state. The Wildcats are one of the top basketball programs, but the Trojans have been targeting Collins since early in his recruitment process.

“I have a great relationship with them as well. I’ve been knowing them for, I don’t know how long, a really long time. I think it was my first big offer, if I’m not mistaken,” Collins told Rivals.

USC was able to take advantage of being the in-state program, and his commitment could be a much-needed boost for the Trojans' basketball team.

Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; USC head coach Eric Musselman takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Menís Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

USC's 2026 Recruiting Class

With Collins, USC is up to three commitments from the 2026 class and is ranked No. 3 in the nation, and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

The other two commits come from twin four-star centers, Darius and Adonis Ratliff. Adonis Ratliff is ranked as the No. 19 recruit in the nation, and Adonis Ratliff is ranked Darius Ratliff is the No. 23 prospect, per the Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

Christian Collins is Much Needed Boost for USC

USC’s men’s basketball team is coming off a tough 2025-2026 season under Trojans coach Eric Musselman. The team finished with an 18-14 overall record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. After concluding the year with an eight-game losing streak, the Trojans need a major turnaround, and Collins can be just what the program needs to improve.

One of the biggest concerning areas for USC this past season was the roster's depth. Between injuries and guard Chad Baker-Mazara’s surprising dismissal from the roster, USC struggled late in the season.

Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts to the action in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Losing guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson for most of the season also added to the team's struggles, making it crucial for the Trojans to bring in more players through the 2026 recruiting class.

Collins commitment not only adds depth, but he could be the spark USC needs and play a major role in the team's improvement in the 2026-2027 season.

USC’s Young Talent to Boost the Trojans

The USC Trojans are set to have a talented roster next season, thanks to the team's young players. Collins, as well as the Ratliff brothers, is a step in the right direction, but if the team retains guard Alijah Arenas as well, USC could be a sneaky competitive team next year.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arenas is coming off his true freshman season. Although he missed the first 18 games of the season with a torn meniscus, his return to the squad was a boost to the team. He finished the season averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Arenas playing a full season with USC and being paired up with Collins will help the Trojans take a major step forward next season.

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