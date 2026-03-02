Bruce Pearl Weighs in on Chad Baker-Mazara's Exit From USC Trojans

The USC Trojans announced that guard Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer with the program after leading USC with an average of 18.6 points per game. Baker-Mazara's exit comes on the heels of the Trojans' 82-67 loss to Nebraska, a game in which Baker-Mazara chose to sit in court side seats rather than the bench after seemingly aggravating a knee injury suffered earlier in the season.

Bruce Pearl Weighs in on Chad Baker-Mazara

Baker-Mazara's old coach, former Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl weighed in with his opinions on Monday morning during an appearance on FS1's "Wake Up Barstool."

"My grandfather always told me if you don’t have something good to say about somebody, don’t say anything at all. But I’ve got something good to say about Chad Baker-Mazara. He helped us get to the Final Four, we won a league championship with him. On a good day, last year in the NBA Draft, on his good day, he would’ve been about the 20th-best player taken in the NBA Draft last year on a good day," said Pearl.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers former mens basketball head coach Bruce Pearl walks on the field before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"But we all know that Chad has bad days. So, an incredibly talented kid with a real gift. . . He’s got just a really good feel for it, he knows how to play, he really competes. His emotions at times have gotten the better of him, I have no idea what happened at USC," Pearl continued.

Baker-Mazara spent two seasons with Pearl at Auburn, including the Tigers' Final Four appearance in 2025, before transferring to USC to play for Trojans coach Eric Musselman.

The Trojans released a statement confirming Baker-Mazara is no longer with the program, but the school did not provide any details or reasoning.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) celebrates at the end of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC Trojans' Season Without Chad Baker-Mazara

With Baker-Mazara finished for the season, he becomes the second high-profile transfer that USC has lost during the year. Former Maryland guard Rodney Rice averaged 20.3 points in six games with the Trojans during the 2025-26 season, but Rice suffered a season-ending shoulder injury back in December.

Musselman and the Trojans started the year off strong with eight straight wins and a Maui Invitational championship. However, the season quickly got off the rails as USC entered Big Ten play and lost Rice for the year.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Now, USC has two regular season games remaining (at Washington, vs. UCLA) without Baker-Mazara before the Big Ten Tournament begins. The Trojans are currently on the outside looking in of the latest NCAA Tournament projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, but Musselman and his team have a chance to make some noise before the bracket is officially set.

Without Rice or Baker-Mazara on the floor for USC, the Trojans likely turn to freshman guard Alijah Arenas and senior forward Ezra Ausar as the team's primary scorers.