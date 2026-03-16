Three Players Who Won't Be On USC Trojans Next Season

While 68 college basketball teams are currently prepping for the NCAA Tournament, the USC Trojans' season came to a close following their 83-79 loss to the Washington Huskies in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

What started as a season filled with expectations to make the tournament in their second season under coach Eric Musselman fell short as the Trojans finished the year on an eight-game losing streak to end with an 18-14 overall record and 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Trojans started the season out strong, posting a 12-1 record heading into the new year and winning the Maui Invitational. Injuries and late-year dismissals, however, played a pivotal role in USC missing the tournament for the third consecutive time.

With the Trojans now entering the offseason, here are three USC players who won’t be on the roster for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Chad Baker-Mazara

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) enters the couert before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before being dismissed from the program late in the season, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara was the leader for the Trojans. Following a season in which he was a key contributor on the Auburn Tigers' 2025 Final Four team, Baker-Mazara transferred to USC in hopes of getting the Trojans back to the tournament.

In his one season with the Trojans, Baker-Mazara averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Before leaving the Trojans program following USC’s 82-67 loss to the then No. 12-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, Baker-Mazara suffered a leg injury that resulted in him not returning in what was the final game of his collegiate career.

In addition to his time at USC and Auburn, Baker-Mazara also had previous Division I appearances with the Duquesne Dukes and San Diego State Aztecs. Baker-Mazara finishes his collegiate career, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Ezra Ausar

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and head coach Eric Musselman react against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another top leader from the Trojans this season, USC forward Ezra Ausar, is unlikely to return for the 2026-27 season. After transferring to USC from the Utah Utes, Ausar had a phenomenal season for the Trojans, averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Throughout the season, Ausar was one of the best players in earning chances at the free throw line. If Ausar chooses to depart from USC, his talent on both sides of the floor will be difficult for the Trojans to replace.

Kam Woods

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) enters the couert before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Robert Morris guard Kam Woods is another transfer player for the Trojans who is likely to depart from USC this offseason. Following the brutal injuries to USC guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson early in the season, the Trojans added Woods as a midseason transfer pickup to help the lack of depth in their backcourt.

In 20 games with the Trojans, Woods averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Woods also had several valuable performances for the Trojans, which included scoring 33 points in USC’s 73-72 road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 28. In that game, Woods scored 19 straight points for the Trojans to fuel USC’s second-half comeback that fell one point short against the Hawkeyes.

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