Ben Johnson Opens Up About Growing Connection With Caleb Williams

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are headed to the NFL playoffs. The Bears are currently 11-4 and coming off a thrilling overtime win over the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Williams’ rookie season could not have gone much worse for the Bears, who finished 5-12. Chicago needed a coach to change the organization’s fortunes and got exactly that with Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson On Caleb Williams’ Connection

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bears coach Ben Johnson spoke to reporters and was asked about the connection between he and Williams. It’s a bond that is getting closer every day.

“We both have the same goals. We both care deeply about this team, and I care deeply about his success as well,” Johnson said. “Every single day, we’re spending one-on-one time, quality time together, to where we can be transparent…And I think what I’ve grown to love about him — and I hope that he would echo the same thing— I think we’re mentally very similar.”

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Caleb Williams’ Resurgence In Year Two

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2025 has been a resurgence for Caleb Williams. So far this season, he has thrown for 3,400 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Furthermore than just the stats, Williams looks dramatically more comfortable than he did as a rookie in 2024. The 2025 Bears have been on a magic carpet ride all season with Williams leading six different game winning drives.

Their 22-16 overtime win over the Packers to get a firm grasp on the NFC North division was the best moment the Bears have had as a franchise in quite some time. Ben Johnson has completely changed everything for the Bears and has made his mark just months into his tenure as coach.

The Bears have another test in their next game against the 11-4 San Francisco 49ers.

Offensive Head Coach in Chicago

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks along the sideline during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Johnson was previously the offensive coordinator for the high-flying Detroit Lions offense from 2022-2024. He was considered to the the most coveted coach on the market after last season. Johnson is showing why. He took the Bears job, giving Williams an offensive head coach.

The last time Williams had an offensive head coach was Lincoln Riley at USC. Under Riley, Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and played his way into being the slam dunk No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears coach in 2024 was the defensive minded Matt Eberflus, who was fired mid-season.

In his two seasons with the Trojans after one year with Riley at Oklahoma, Williams threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns.

USC’s best season as a team was during Williams’ tenure was his 2022 Heisman season. They went 11-3, a win total they still have yet to sniff since Williams was drafted by the Bears.