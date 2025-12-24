Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Gets Candid About USC Before Spring Visits

The Trojans recruiting talent has begun to heat up in the younger classes, especially with 2027 and 2028. For 2028 quarterback prospect Donald Tabron, Tabron is has voiced that USC is among his list of programs he'd like to visit in the spring.

The four-star from Detroit, Michigan is the No. 27 nationally ranked prospect in the country in the 2028 class. His desire to take a trip out west with coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans stems from a current connection with a defensive player: Cornerback Alex Graham.

Tabron Eyes USC, Connection with Alex Graham

Donald Tabron II, 16, a quarterback at Cass Technical High School, throws a football during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tabron is one of the top quarterback prospects in his class, and has announced the programs he's taken interest for official visits in the spring. Among the list is a group of Big Ten schools like USC, UCLA, Michigan and Michigan State, but also is looking at LSU, Texas and Texas A&M down South. He recently received an official offer from Virginia Tech earlier this month.

His connection with Graham comes as a former teammate, who he's still in communication with. Tabron told Rivals that he plans on visiting USC, and also a visit with Graham in Los Angeles.

“With USC, my former teammate Alex Graham is now there now and we talk a lot," Tabron told Rivals. "That’s my guy and I was actually hoping to see him when I came out here but USC is a big time program and I’ll visit for sure.”

Tabron and Graham were teammates at Cass Technical High School in Detroit for one season, before Graham started his freshman season with USC. This season for the Trojans, Graham suffered an injury early in the season and saw very little playing time. However, his sole performance against UCLA did not disappoint as a true freshman, finishing with seven total tackles.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the time comes for Tabron to make a verbal decision, several of the programs he is considering will be operating under new leadership — a factor that could influence his recruitment. Michigan has interim coach Biff Poggi during their coaching search, Michigan State hired Pat Fitzgerald in November, UCLA hired James Madisons' Bob Chesney. LSU hired Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Virginia Tech hired Penn States' James Franklin.

Elite ‘28 Michigan QB target Donald Tabron II finds UNC commit CJ Sadler for a 77 yard touchdown!



Tabron is the No. 3 QB in the nation.



His Rivals profile: https://t.co/52Caz94Pm7 pic.twitter.com/g04b6UusTH — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) September 20, 2025

Although USC has not yet extended an official offer to Tabron, quarterbacks coach Luke Huard has served as his primary recruiter throughout the process and could play an influential role as Tabron’s recruitment develops, including a potential official visit to USC.

Chad Bowden, Lincoln Riley Set New Tone With Recruiting

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans recruiting momentum has taken off, and created a foundation for the classes to come. USC clinched the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, featuring 35 signees on Dec. 3.

The Trojans landed the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the class in five-star Keenyi Pepe and 20 signees from Southern California, fitting the true USC mold that was spearheaded by former USC coach Pete Carroll.

Ahead of the 2026 season, with notable names like wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and defensive players like Kamari Ramsey and DeCarlos Nicholson declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the talented freshman will pave the way to fill the gaps next season, and continue to develop an elite west coast program under Riley and Bowden.

