March Madness: Andy Enfield’s Historic Sweet 16 Anniversary

USC's head coach Andy Enfield coached a Sweet 16 matchup on this date back in 2013, with 15-seed FGCU.

USC hoops is heading to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 after defeating the No. 11 seeded Drake Bulldogs in the first round, then annihilating the No. 3 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in round two.

But head coach Andy Enfield has led a different team to the third round of the NCAA tournament before, and he made history in doing so.

On this date back in 2013, Enfield led 15-seeded Florida Gulf Coast University to the Sweet 16. By beating the mighty Georgetown Hoyas and San Diego State Aztecs, Enfield's squad became the first 15-seed to ever make the Sweet 16.

The FGCU Eagles ended up getting the nickname of "Dunk City" due to the frantic pace they played at and high-flying alley-oops they displayed. Unfortunately for FGCU, they lost to Florida in the third round, eliminating them prior to the Elite Eight.

Although Enfield was unable to advance past the Sweet 16 in 2013, the John Wooden Coach of the Year recipient will have a great opportunity of making it to the Elite Eight this season.

On Sunday, the No. 6 seeded Trojans will compete against the No. 7 seeded Oregon Ducks in the Sweet 16.

The Trojans have experience and star power that Enfield lacked eight years ago. With star players like Evan and Isaiah Mobley, Tahj Eaddy, Drew Peterson and Chevez Goodwin, they hold high odds to advance to the next round.

March Madness is heating up, and USC will have an opportunity to make it to the West regional final on Sunday night at 6:45 p.m.

