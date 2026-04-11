Big East Guard Considering Transfer to USC Trojans, Eric Musselman

Fresh off a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season, that featured USC missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season and finishing the year on an eight-game losing streak, coach Eric Musselman is again tasked with improving the Trojans' roster through the transfer portal.

After taking home a top-10 transfer portal class last offseason, Musselman aims to take another aggressive approach, and several players are considered excellent additions to USC’s roster.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

One of those targets is Georgetown transfer guard KJ Lewis, who is planning to visit USC, according to CBS Sports’ College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein. Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in his one season with the Hoyas, which led the team.

Georgetown finished 10th in the Big East with a 16-18 overall record and went 6-14 in conference play. Before transferring to Georgetown for the 2025-26 season, Lewis spent two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats.

Why Potential Addition of Lewis Will Benefit USC Trojans Backcourt

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dunks during the first half against the UConn Huskies at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If Lewis commits to USC, he would be a valuable addition to the Trojans backcourt depth, which struggled throughout last season following injuries to guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson.

USC guard Rodney Rice is set to return to the Trojans for the 2025-26 season. Rice played in only six games for the Trojans last season before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury. In the games that he appeared for the Trojans, Rice was USC’s leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Depending on whether freshman guard Alijah Arenas returns to the Trojans for his sophomore season, the addition of Lewis will help USC’s backcourt be consistent throughout the season.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC’s lack of depth in its backcourt was one of the major reasons why the Trojans fell short of the tournament in Musselman’s second season leading the Trojans. After getting off to their best start since the 2021-22 season at 12-1, the Trojans only won six more games the rest of the way, finishing with an 18-14 overall record and going 7-13 in Big Ten play.

USC's Losses In Transfer Portal

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) dribbles the ball against UTSA Roadrunners forward Matheo Coffi (23) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several of USC’s key rotation pieces at the guard position, including Jerry Easter II, Jordan Marsh, and Amarion Dickerson, all entered the transfer portal this offseason. Guard Kam Woods is also unlikely to return to USC after being added as a midseason transfer addition to the Trojans backcourt following Rice’s injury.

These losses for the Trojans make the guard position the primary objective for Musselman in the transfer portal this offseason, much like it was last season when USC added Rice and former Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara.

Last season, the Trojans brought in the No. 7-ranked transfer portal class, per 247Sports, which was second in the Big Ten, behind the Michigan Wolverines. Trojan fans are hoping that another aggressive transfer portal approach, including adding Lewis to the roster, will help USC return to the tournament for the first time since the 2021-22 season.