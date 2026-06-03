USC Basketball, Eric Musselman Nationally Recognized With Latest Ranking

Entering their third season under coach Eric Musselman, the USC Trojans are primed to be among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten as they look to make an expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament in what would be the first time in four years.

The return of star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, a talented 2026 recruiting class, and several notable transfer portal additions have stacked USC up well in the latest preseason projections for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, the Trojans moved up from No. 14 to No. 12. Three Big Ten teams, who were among the top in the Big Ten last season rank ahead of the Trojans including the defending national champions the Michigan Wolverines (No. 3), Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 4), and the Michigan State Spartans (No. 8).

After suffering brutal losses to both Michigan and Michigan State last season on the road, Musselman’s USC squad will host the two teams at the Galen Center this year. The last time both Michigan and Michigan State played at the Galen Center during the 2024-25 season, Michigan won by double digits, but the Trojans upset the Spartans 70-64.

The Trojans will take on the Fighting Illini on the road this season. With an improved roster, the Trojans look for a better showing after getting blown out 101-65 last year at the Galen Center.

Why So Many Are High On USC Trojans Entering 2026-27 Season

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Trojans have the potential to have one of the top backcourts in the Big Ten with Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas. Rice is back at full strength after only playing six games last season for the Trojans before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury.

In the six games that he suited up for the Trojans last season, Rice was among USC’s top scorers averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Arenas, after making his USC debut in mid-January, returns to the Trojans primed to take a major step forward as one of the most talented young stars in college basketball.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The addition of backcourt depth in the transfer portal, along with the arrival of Georgetown guard KJ Lewis and Colgate guard Jalen Cox, will help the Trojans compete in the Big Ten next season. Last year, the lack of depth in the backcourt and several notable injuries at the position ultimately plagued the Trojans and prevented them from making the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans finished last season on an eight-game losing streak and at 18-14 overall, while also going 7-13 in Big Ten play. Former UConn center Eric Reibe, brings championship experience from the Huskies and length and size that will benefit the Trojans perimeter defense.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC’s 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 9 overall, per 247Sports, features three McDonald’s All-Americans, who could make an immediate impact for the Trojans, including five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, and four-star center Darius Ratliff.

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