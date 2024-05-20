USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Turns Heads After Call-Up to NBA Draft Combine from G League Camp
Former USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis is making a case to be one of the 58 players selected in the upcoming NBA draft.
Ellis earned an invite to the draft combine in Chicago, and he's making it known that he belongs. Last week, he recorded impressive numbers in his first scrimmage after getting called up from G League Elite Camp. Ellis had himself quite the scrimmage and talked about his play and opportunity with the media.
"I'm willing to kick down any doors I have to kick down," Ellis said, per the G League's official X account.
Ellis is picking up right where he left off from his time at G-League Elite. In just 19 minutes, he notched in 11 points, along with five rebounds, and shot an impressive 3-for-5 from behind the arc.
While his stature may not jump off the page—he stands at only 6-foot-1—he has an impressive vertical jump, finishing in the Top 10 at 39.5 inches.
The San Diego native was vital for the Trojans, leading them to two NCAA tournament appearances and putt up impressive numbers. In 95 games, Ellis scored 15.5 points per game, 2.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point land.
The three-year Trojan (he played for Memphis from 2019-21), a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree, is making his case to be a worthy pick in June's NBA draft.
More USC: 2 Historic NBA Teams Seen as Landing Spots For Bronny James