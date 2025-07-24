All Trojans

USC Trojans' Alijah Arenas Knee Injury: 3 Players Who Could Fill His Void

The crown jewel of the USC Trojans' 2025 recruiting class, guard Alijah Arenas, suffered a knee injury that will require him to miss around six to eight months. With the loss of Arenas, the Trojans must replace the void in the rotation.

Gabriel Duarte

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans suffered a big loss before the start of their upcoming season as true freshman Alijah Arenas sustained a knee injury. In a social media post, the Trojans said that Arenas' recovery will range from six to eight months, meaning he will miss the beginning of the season.

With Arenas set to miss time, here are three options that USC coach Eric Musselman use to replace the freshman's projected role in the rotation.

1. Jordan Marsh

Nov 4, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs guard Jordan Marsh (2) drives the ball down the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The reigning Big South Newcomer of the Year, Marsh was expected to have a big role on the team, whether that came in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Now, with Arenas' out for a prolonged period, Marsh has an opporutnity to seize an even bigger role for himself in the upcoming campaign. Marsh put up 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season. At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Marsh's role is strictly as ball-handling guard who can shot if needed as proven by his 30 percent three-point shooting percentage.

2. Ryan Cornish

Dec 11, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Ryan Cornish (10) goes up for a shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

One of the final additions to the roster, Cornish was one of the best players in the Ivy League when he suited up for Dartmouth.

A multi-year starter for the Big Green and a first team All-Ivy Leaguer in 2024, Cornish is able to score from just about anywhere on the court. His offensive capabilities should give the Trojans some breathing room with the loss of an offensive star in Arenas. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 27 games played in 2024. Those numbers won't be as high in 2025, but he should offer a solid offensive presence in any role he's given.

3. Jerry Easter

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Link Academy guard Jerry Easter (2) against Wasatch Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only freshman on the list, Easter and Arenas came to USC together over this offseason. With Arenas hurt, Easter has a chance to soak up some of the minutes left behind in the rotation.

The No. 6 combo guard and No. 43 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite ranklngs, Easter faces an uphill battle for minutes based on his inexperience compared to his fellow guards on the Trojans' roster. Compared to Cornish and Marsh, Easter is the youngest, but arguably has the most upside. He will have to impress USC's coaching staff enough to

If last season was an indicator of how Musselman's rotations at USC will be, then the Trojans will value experience and readiness. The freshmen from last season, guard Isaiah Elohim and forward Jalen Shelley were typically the last ones off the bench as Musselman and USC tended to play their experienced newcomers. However, Easter has a serious chance of bucking the early trend as he looks to capitalize on this opportunity.

