USC Trojans Just Hit a Rare NBA Milestone That Few Programs Can Claim
USC basketball’s professional legacy is shining brighter than ever. According to Deeg Sports, the Trojans rank third among all college programs in NBA player production through the opening week of the 2025–26 season — trailing only Kentucky and Duke.
From veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to emerging stars like Evan Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu, USC’s impact across the league is undeniable.
DeRozan and Vucevic Still Producing at a High Level
Two of USC’s longest-tenured pros — DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — continue to lead by example.
DeRozan, now in his first season with the Sacramento Kings, wasted no time finding his rhythm.
His best outing came on October 22 against the Phoenix Suns, when he scored 29 points with six rebounds and nine assists in a narrow loss.
Even in defeat, DeRozan’s leadership and shot creation kept the Kings within striking distance, showcasing his enduring value as a closer and facilitator in his 17th NBA season.
In Chicago, Nikola Vucevic delivered his best performance of the young season on October 22 against the Detroit Pistons, dominating with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and four made threes on 61% shooting in a 115–111 Bulls win.
The veteran center’s efficient scoring and interior presence continue to anchor Chicago’s offense as the Bulls look to stay competitive in a crowded Eastern Conference.
Mobley Steadying the Cavs’ Frontcourt
Evan Mobley remains one of the most versatile big men in the league for the Cleveland Cavaliers, showcasing his well-rounded skill set early in the season.
His top performance came in a 19-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist effort against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 24, where he controlled both ends of the floor.
Now entering his fifth year, Mobley’s development as a passer and face-up scorer continues to elevate Cleveland’s frontcourt, complementing Donovan Mitchell’s offensive firepower.
Okongwu Capitalizing on Opportunity in Atlanta
The early season has opened the door for Onyeka Okongwu to prove himself as a long-term piece of the Atlanta Hawks’ core.
With newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis missing two of the first three games due to illness, Okongwu has stepped into the starting lineup and made the most of his minutes.
In a 117–100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 25, Okongwu recorded an impressive 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal across 35 minutes.
Even in defeat, Okongwu’s energy and consistency continue to make him one of the most dependable young bigs in the Eastern Conference.
USC’s NBA Footprint
Other Trojans contributing to USC’s NBA production include:
- Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz
- Bronny James – Los Angeles Lakers
- Jordan McLaughlin – San Antonio Spurs
- De’Anthony Melton – Golden State Warriors
- Drew Peterson – Charlotte Hornets
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Milwaukee Bucks
Trojan Legacy Runs Deep
With multiple alumni excelling across the league, USC’s ranking among the top three NBA-producing programs isn’t just a statistic — it’s a testament to the program’s growing reputation for developing skilled, adaptable, and intelligent players.
From DeRozan’s leadership to Okongwu’s emergence, the Trojans’ presence in the NBA continues to rise.