All Trojans

USC Trojans Just Hit a Rare NBA Milestone That Few Programs Can Claim

Led by DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Mobley, and Onyeka Okongwu, USC Trojans basketball alumni rank third among all colleges in NBA production through the first week of the 2025–26 season.

Jalon Dixon

Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward Demar Derozan (10) runs back on defense after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward Demar Derozan (10) runs back on defense after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC basketball’s professional legacy is shining brighter than ever. According to Deeg Sports, the Trojans rank third among all college programs in NBA player production through the opening week of the 2025–26 season — trailing only Kentucky and Duke.

From veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to emerging stars like Evan Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu, USC’s impact across the league is undeniable.

DeRozan and Vucevic Still Producing at a High Level

Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley USC Trojans basketball
Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two of USC’s longest-tenured pros — DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — continue to lead by example.

DeRozan, now in his first season with the Sacramento Kings, wasted no time finding his rhythm.

His best outing came on October 22 against the Phoenix Suns, when he scored 29 points with six rebounds and nine assists in a narrow loss.

Even in defeat, DeRozan’s leadership and shot creation kept the Kings within striking distance, showcasing his enduring value as a closer and facilitator in his 17th NBA season.

In Chicago, Nikola Vucevic delivered his best performance of the young season on October 22 against the Detroit Pistons, dominating with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and four made threes on 61% shooting in a 115–111 Bulls win.

The veteran center’s efficient scoring and interior presence continue to anchor Chicago’s offense as the Bulls look to stay competitive in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Mobley Steadying the Cavs’ Frontcourt

Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley USC Trojans basketball
Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Evan Mobley remains one of the most versatile big men in the league for the Cleveland Cavaliers, showcasing his well-rounded skill set early in the season.

His top performance came in a 19-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist effort against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 24, where he controlled both ends of the floor.

Now entering his fifth year, Mobley’s development as a passer and face-up scorer continues to elevate Cleveland’s frontcourt, complementing Donovan Mitchell’s offensive firepower.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Visits Elite USC Trojans Recruit During Bye Week

MORE: Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season

MORE: Grading USC Trojans Star Freshmen Who Have Exceeded Expectations

Okongwu Capitalizing on Opportunity in Atlanta

Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic Atlanta Hawks Onyeka Okongwu USC Trojans basketball
Oct 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward/center Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The early season has opened the door for Onyeka Okongwu to prove himself as a long-term piece of the Atlanta Hawks’ core.

With newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis missing two of the first three games due to illness, Okongwu has stepped into the starting lineup and made the most of his minutes.

In a 117–100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 25, Okongwu recorded an impressive 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal across 35 minutes.

Even in defeat, Okongwu’s energy and consistency continue to make him one of the most dependable young bigs in the Eastern Conference.

USC’s NBA Footprint

Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic Los Angeles Laker Bronny James USC Trojans basketball
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other Trojans contributing to USC’s NBA production include:

- Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz

- Bronny James – Los Angeles Lakers

- Jordan McLaughlin – San Antonio Spurs

- De’Anthony Melton – Golden State Warriors

- Drew Peterson – Charlotte Hornets

- Kevin Porter Jr. – Milwaukee Bucks

Trojan Legacy Runs Deep

Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley USC Trojans basketball
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) receives a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With multiple alumni excelling across the league, USC’s ranking among the top three NBA-producing programs isn’t just a statistic — it’s a testament to the program’s growing reputation for developing skilled, adaptable, and intelligent players.

From DeRozan’s leadership to Okongwu’s emergence, the Trojans’ presence in the NBA continues to rise.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Basketball