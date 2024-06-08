USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Works Out for Recent NBA Champ Ahead of Draft
Former USC Trojans fifth-year senior guard Boogie Ellis recently received a look from a recent NBA champ.
Per Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, Ellis worked out for the Toronto Raptors recently. Toronto, who has fallen on hard times since winning it all in 2019, currently possesses the No. 31 pick at the top of the draft's second round, which the Raptors obtained from the league-worst Detroit Pistons. Ellis is projected as a later second round pick or possibly even a future undrafted two-way player, so it's fascinating that the club was doing its due diligence on him given its standing. Perhaps the workout speaks to Toronto team president Masai Ujiri's thoroughness, perhaps it suggests he's interested in shocking the world, perhaps Ujiri is thinking of moving back in the draft and trading the pick for future equity and a later selection, or perhaps Ellis is just being eyeballed for a possible two-way signing.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who transferred to Andy Enfield's Trojans out of Memphis ahead of the 2021-22 season, earned two All-Pac-12 Team honors and a 2022 All-Pac-12 Tourney accolade during his tenure with the Trojans. Last season, he averaged 16.5 points on a .427/.418/.720 slash line, 3.5 rebounds, three dimes and 1.4 steals per bout across 29 games. His three point marksmanship should at least earn him consideration at some point in the draft. For his career, he's a knockdown 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc on 5.3 triple tries per.
More USC: Bronny James Expected To Be Drafted By NBA Powerhouse