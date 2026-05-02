Schedule, Game Times for Pistons-Magic, Raptors-Cavaliers Game 7 to Close First Round

The NBA has treated us to an incredibly competitive first round where we’ll see three Game 7s, all of which are in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday, we’ll see the first of the Game 7 matchups as the Celtics and 76ers meet in Boston to decide their series. The following day, we’ll see two more deciders which were forced in two thrilling Game 6s on Friday night. Detroit, the No. 1 seed in the East, took care of business against the Magic in Game 6 which forced a decider back home at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons overcame a 22-point halftime deficit to win their second game in a row after the eighth-seed Magic got out to a 3–1 lead in the series. Toronto faced elimination on Friday as well and it looked like the Cavaliers may be able to close out the Raptors in six. Until RJ Barrett happened, that is.

Barrett sank the shot of his career, a three-pointer which bounced of the back heel of the rim and up as high as the top of the shot clock before it fell through the net to keep his hometown team’s season alive.

Schedule for Pistons-Magic, Raptors-Cavaliers Game 7

Both Game 7s between the Pistons and Magic, then the Raptors and Cavaliers will take place on Sunday to close out the first round. Detroit and Orlando have the early game before the night cap in Cleveland where we’ll see if Toronto’s momentum after the Game 6 thriller can carry over.

Here’s a look at each game’s tip-off time announced by the NBA, plus where you can catch the action.

Game 7 matchup Tip-off time Network Location Pistons vs. Magic 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Cavaliers vs. Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Rocket Arena, Cleveland

To make Sunday’s action even better, the winners of both matchups will play one another in the conference semifinals. Get ready for a weekend packed of the two best words in sports: Game 7.

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