Highest-Paid NIL Receivers Ranking Leaves Out USC Trojans Star - For Now
The USC Trojans have one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, but when it comes to NIL earnings, wide receiver Makai Lemon has yet to join the top tier. Receivers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Auburn Tigers are reportedly collecting seven-figure payouts. Lemon’s absence from that group stands out, especially after his dominant start to the 2025 season.
But Lincoln Riley is the perfect coach to help him receive that pay day.
USC’s Offensive Star Power
Through two games, USC leads the country in total offense with 1,352 yards and has piled up 132 points. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has already posted a 400-yard passing performance, and running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have each delivered explosive plays out of the backfield. Yet it is Lemon who has become the clear headliner.
The third-year junior has totaled 248 receiving yards, the best mark in the Big Ten. Against Georgia Southern, he turned just four catches into 158 yards and two touchdowns, proving his ability to stretch defenses vertically or break free on short routes for long gains. That type of production has scouts and analysts projecting a bright NFL future.
A Growing NIL Market for Wide Receivers
While Lemon is not currently among the highest-paid receivers in college football, the market at his position has never been stronger. According to On3, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is pulling in between $4–5 million this season, while Alabama’s Ryan Williams is believed to be earning north of $1.8 million. Auburn’s duo of Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton are each on deals valued above $1 million, and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion reportedly sits on a seven-figure contract as well.
Beyond those names, productive receivers at Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Oregon are also securing deals in the $700,000–$800,000 range. With that context, Lemon’s omission from the current list feels like more of a timing issue than a reflection of his value.
Why Lemon Could Be Next in Line
For USC, Lemon’s impact is not limited to traditional wide receiver production. He serves as a punt returner and adds another layer of explosiveness to Lincoln Riley’s offense. Teammate Ja’Kobi Lane credited Lemon’s relentless drive and ability to turn routine catches into game-changing plays, calling him a rare competitor who wants it more than other people.
Pro Football Focus highlighted Lemon as one of its Week 2 standouts, noting he forced four missed tackles and produced 115 yards after the catch against Georgia Southern. Analysts like Max Chadwick and Trevor Sikkema have already labeled him a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
That type of projection often leads to increased NIL attention, as brands and collectives look to align with players who can generate national buzz. USC’s track record with star wideouts and the program’s investment in recruiting infrastructure suggest Lemon is well-positioned to see his valuation climb.
If Lemon continues producing at his current pace, his name could soon be mentioned alongside Smith, Williams, and Coleman not just in terms of on-field dominance but in NIL earnings as well. For now, he remains the biggest omission on a list that may not exclude him for long.