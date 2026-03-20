Clemson's Biggest Threats to Knocking Off the USC Trojans
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The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is scheduled to open up the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, against the Clemson Tigers. Entering the tournament on a four-game losing streak and a 17-13 overall record, the Trojans earned a No. 9 seed.
The Trojans are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament and look to keep their streak alive of opening with a first-round win for the third straight year. Winners of three of their last five games entering the NCAA Tournament, the Clemson Tigers hold a 21-11 overall record and finished 11-7 in Big Ten play.
For the Trojans to advance to the second round, USC will have to lock down these three players from Clemson on Saturday.
Mia Moore
Clemson’s leading scorer, guard Mia Moore, looks to lead the Tigers to their first tournament win since the 2019 season. Moore leads the Tigers in scoring this season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
Moore enters the tournament on a hot streak, as she has scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Tigers. To advance past the Tigers, USC’s defense on Moore will be a major key. The matchup between USC’s leading scorer, Jazzy Davidson, and Moore for Clemson could be the biggest factor in determining which team advances to the second round.
Demeara Hinds
Clemson forward Demeara Hinds enters the first round matchup against USC as the Tigers' leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. Hinds is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.9 assists per game for the Tigers.
Clemson ranks in the bottom five in the ACC in rebounds, averaging 67.7 per game. The Trojans creating second-chance points and dominating on the glass against the Tigers will go a long way in USC advancing to the second round.
Hadley Periman
During the regular season, Clemson was one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, which is one of many reasons why they earned a spot in the tournament for the first time in six years. Clemson ranked first in the ACC in points allowed, giving up an average of 58.7 points per game.
One of the factors for their No. 1 ranking defensively in the ACC was the performance of guard Hadley Periman this season. Periman leads the Tigers in blocks, averaging 1.0 per game. In a game that could come down to the last possession between the Trojans and Tigers, USC looks to find scoring opportunities against Periman and Clemson’s defense.
The tip-off for the first round matchup between USC and Clemson is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN2. According to the latest odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 5.5-point favorites over the Tigers.
The winner of the first round matchup between USC and Clemson will likely face the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.