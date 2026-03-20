Clemson's Biggest Threats to Knocking Off the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is scheduled to open up the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, against the Clemson Tigers. Entering the tournament on a four-game losing streak and a 17-13 overall record, the Trojans earned a No. 9 seed.

The Trojans are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament and look to keep their streak alive of opening with a first-round win for the third straight year. Winners of three of their last five games entering the NCAA Tournament, the Clemson Tigers hold a 21-11 overall record and finished 11-7 in Big Ten play.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the Trojans to advance to the second round, USC will have to lock down these three players from Clemson on Saturday.

Mia Moore

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Clemson’s leading scorer, guard Mia Moore, looks to lead the Tigers to their first tournament win since the 2019 season. Moore leads the Tigers in scoring this season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Moore enters the tournament on a hot streak, as she has scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Tigers. To advance past the Tigers, USC’s defense on Moore will be a major key. The matchup between USC’s leading scorer, Jazzy Davidson, and Moore for Clemson could be the biggest factor in determining which team advances to the second round.

Demeara Hinds

Nov 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) drives around Clemson Tigers forward Demeara Hinds (25) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Clemson forward Demeara Hinds enters the first round matchup against USC as the Tigers' leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. Hinds is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.9 assists per game for the Tigers.

Clemson ranks in the bottom five in the ACC in rebounds, averaging 67.7 per game. The Trojans creating second-chance points and dominating on the glass against the Tigers will go a long way in USC advancing to the second round.

Hadley Periman

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Hadley Periman (21) dribbles against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During the regular season, Clemson was one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, which is one of many reasons why they earned a spot in the tournament for the first time in six years. Clemson ranked first in the ACC in points allowed, giving up an average of 58.7 points per game.

One of the factors for their No. 1 ranking defensively in the ACC was the performance of guard Hadley Periman this season. Periman leads the Tigers in blocks, averaging 1.0 per game. In a game that could come down to the last possession between the Trojans and Tigers, USC looks to find scoring opportunities against Periman and Clemson’s defense.

The tip-off for the first round matchup between USC and Clemson is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN2. According to the latest odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 5.5-point favorites over the Tigers.

The winner of the first round matchup between USC and Clemson will likely face the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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