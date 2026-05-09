USC Trojans' Receive Exciting Projection in Expanded NCAA Tournament Bracket

March Madness will have a different feel during the 2026-27 college basketball season as the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are set to expand from 68 to 76 teams. The announcement of the tournament's expansion has received its fair share of support and criticism from college basketball fans.

With more teams getting the opportunity to go dancing, the USC Trojans are looking to benefit from the expansion. USC has missed the tournament in its first two seasons under coach Eric Musselman.

USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman

Last season, following a strong start, the Trojans collapsed, missing the tournament with an 18-14 overall record and going 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Entering the 2026-27 season with returning stars, talented transfers, and the arrival of one of the top-ranked 2026 recruiting classes, the Trojans are looking to do much more than benefit from tournament expansion.

USC's 2026 NCAA Tournament Projection

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN Joe Lunardi’s first projected 76-team tournament bracket, the Trojans are projected to be one of the top seeds in March Madness for the 2026 season. Lunardi has Musselman’s USC Trojan group projected as the No. 4 seed in the East Region, facing the Yale Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington.

The top projected three seeds ahead of USC in the East Region include the Florida Gators (No. 1), last season's national runner-ups, the UConn Huskies (No. 2), and the Virginia Cavaliers (No. 3). Both Virginia and Florida fell in the Round of 32 last season.

Why USC Could Be Dangerous Next Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

What makes the Trojans the most underrated team in the Big Ten next season and a shot to be a top four seed in the tournament is the return of their two backcourt pieces, guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas. Both players are expected to be back at full strength entering the 2026-27 season after battling injuries last year.

Rice played in six games to start USC’s 2025-26 season before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury following the Trojans 83-81 win over the Seton Hall Pirates in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the six games that he played for the Trojans, Rice was among USC’s top scorers, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Arenas made his debut in January after recovering from a devastating car accident and a torn meniscus. In the 14 games he played for the Trojans during his freshman season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

With both of them back at full strength, Rice and Arenas could form one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten next season. In the transfer portal, the Trojans added six commits to strengthen their roster. The Trojans, despite missing the tournament last season, improved with the addition of transfers, and fans are hoping that again is the case this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Notable additions USC added through the portal include the UConn center Eric Reibe, Colgate guard Jalen Cox, and Georgetown guard KJ Lewis. USC’s transfer portal class is ranked No. 21 overall nationally and third in the Big Ten behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 4) and Michigan Wolverines (No. 9), per 247Sports. Lewis and Cox strengthen the Trojans' much-needed backcourt depth, and Reibe gives USC another talented big man to improve the team's rim protection.

USC also brings in three talented recruits that could have an immediate impact for the Trojans in their freshman season, including five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, and center Darius Ratliff.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 8 overall nationally and fourth in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), Michigan State Spartans (No. 5), and the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 7), per 247Sports.

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