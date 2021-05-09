Evan Mobley Wins Best Defensive Player Award, USC Announces

It's no surprise Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy were honored with the most team awards based on their outstanding play this season. But who were the rest of the players to take home a honor?

It's been over a month since USC last stepped on the court, so the team decided to reflect and honor the players who made huge contributions this season.

Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy lead the way, but they weren't the only players to take home team honors...

Evan Mobley - Sam Barry Award (MVP), Forrest F. Two-good Memorial Award (Best Defensive Player), Bob Boyd Award (Top Rebounder)

Mobley became the first player to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, and now he can add three more awards to his list.

Leading the Trojans to a 25-8 record with an average of 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, it was pretty clear who the MVP of the team was. The projected top-three pick dominated competition all season on both sides of the court.

His 95 blocks broke the freshman record (76) set by Onyeka Okongwu just a season ago. And his 286 rebounds lead all freshman in college basketball.



Tahj Eaddy - Bill Sharman Award (Best Free Throw Percentage), The Harold Jones Memorial Award (Most Improved)

The Santa Clara transfer really stepped up his game once he arrived at USC. He increased his scoring average from 9.1 points to 13.6, while improving his efficiency from the floor and three.

When it came to knocking down clutch free throws, Eaddy was the man you wanted on the line. His 77.6% free throw percentage led all Trojans who averaged at least 10 minutes a game. Eaddy is looking to bring his high basketball IQ and shooting to the NBA level.

Isaiah White - John Rudometkin Award (110% Effort)

White might not be the most skilled player but his energy was certainly infectious.

The Utah Valley transfer was a spark-plug all season for the Trojans - battling on rebounds, running hard in transition, and not being afraid to guard anyone. He was arguably the best player in the Sweet Sixteen game against Oregon as he went for 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor.

The energizer bunny as already announced he will be returning to USC next season.

Isaiah Mobley - Ryan Francis Scholarship Recipient (underclassman who made an impact through example)

Isaiah Mobley did a great job of never letting the buzz surrounding his younger brother overshadow him, and his 9.9 points and his 7.3 rebounds illustrate that.

On the court, he was aggressive looking for his shot whenever he got near the paint, while making it tough for opponents to get anything at the rim on defense. Off the court, he was always well spoken, and one of the most vocal players in press conferences.

His skillset and intangibles should make him an intriguing prospect for the upcoming draft.

Max Agbonkpolo - Dr. James H. Zumberge Academic Award (Highest GPA)

Agbonkpolo lead the Trojans in grade-point average with a 3.36. His combination of size and athleticism made him a disruptive defender in short spurts.

Expect him to return for his junior season.

Boubacar Coulibaly - Ernie Holbrook Memorial Award (Most Inspirational Player)

Despite only playing in 45 minutes on the season, Coulibaly was ready whenever his number was called. He made 10-of-14 shots, and provided consistent effort.

Expect to see him back on the court for his sophomore campaign.

