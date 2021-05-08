Report: USC WR Kyle Ford Provides Encouraging Update on Injury

The California native missed the 2020 season after suffering torn knee ligaments.

The USC Trojans are getting another piece of their offense back.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Ford announced on Twitter that he received clearance to workout again after suffering torn knee ligaments in the summer of 2020.

Ford wrote, "Feels so good to be full go and workout again #Blessed #Loading"

USC's Assistant Athletic Director Gavin Morris took to Twitter to provide some encouraging words for Ford writing, "Go get it bro" after he announced the news.

Ford came to USC in 2019. His freshman campaign got off to a slow start as he recovered from a knee injury which he acquired in high school. He missed the Fresno State, Stanford and BYU games, but saw action in four-late-season games against Colorado, Oregon, Arizona State, and Iowa.

He finished that season with a 20-yard touchdown catch against Oregon. Ford was expected to compete for playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2020, when a season ending injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Now, Ford returns with a mission to compete for minutes among wideouts Drake London, Bru McCoy and Gary Bryant Jr. who all contributed last season.

Freshman Michael Jackson III has also showed strides of excellence this Spring, and could be a contributor this fall.

Ford missing the 2020 season is a serious setback, but with hard work and determination, it's possible that the Corona, Calif. native could garner play time this fall.

