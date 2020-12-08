AllTrojans
USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Claudette Montana Pattison

Evan Mobley has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week by Nextiva and the Pac-12. The Murrieta, Calif native, has shown an impressive freshman debut thus far, and continues to be a primary play maker for the Andy Enfield's Trojans. 

Mobley's nomination follows an accumulation of stats over the past week, as USC competed in the Legends Classic against the BYU Cougars and UConn Huskies.  

The Trojans started out strong, defeating the Cougars in a 79-53 victory, but fell short against UConn and gained their first loss of the season 61-58. 

Per the Pac-12, "Mobley averaged 17.0 points on 55% shooting (12-22), 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes in USC's split of games in Bubbleville. Notched his first double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in win over BYU. Led USC in points (17), rebounds (7), assists (3) and blocks (4) against UConn."

Mobley ranks in the top five among for major conference freshmen in scoring. He is 16.5 ppg, 61.0%, for field goal percentage, 8.5 rpg for rebounding and 2.5 bpg, 2nd overall for blocks.

Other players who were nominated for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, were Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona State's Josh Christopher, Stanford's Ziaire Williams, Utah's Pelle Larsson, and Washington State's Efe Abogidi.

Mobley will look to have another impressive freshman performance in tonights game against the UC Irvine Anteaters, as USC will try and gain their fourth win of the season at the Galen Center. 

[READ: Mobley Brothers Need To Play Big Against UC Irvine]

[WATCH: Sunday Night Sound Bites: "There's a reason that 'C' is on Amon-Ra St. Brown's chest"]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

