Sunday Night Sound Bites: "There’s a reason that ‘C’ is on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s chest"

The USC Trojans swept the Washington State Cougar's in an unusual Sunday 4:30 PM PST matchup. Incase you missed it, here are some sound bites from the post game press conference following the Trojans 38-13 win.

Clay Helton's key takeaways:

“Good game for our football team. 1-0 on the week. Have to start off by commending our defense. Once again I thought they led the way right from the start. We talked about really trying to make Washington State one-dimensional and try to shut down a back that had 119 yards per game and all of a sudden you look up and they have 73 total rushing yards.

That allowed us to have some third-down situations where we could get after the quarterback and produce four sacks and three turnovers. I just thought it was a consistent display defensively across the board. I thought we really started out hot and the playmakers did an amazing job.

Clay Helton talks Amon Ra St. Brown:

"There’s a reason that ‘C’ is on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s chest because he is an unselfish player. You go three games and you’re not in the end zone, we talked about it and don’t change a thing. Touchdowns come in bunches and he’s just played the same, unselfish, physical game each and every week. And you look up and he has four touchdowns on the day and really set the tone on being able to separate from a good Cougar football team."

Clay Helton talks finishing the night with five rushing yards:

“I wish we could have run it better in the second half. But with a 7-8-man front we were looking at, cover-1 cover-3 and some zone pressure they really challenged us early. We have not seen that much. I thought the guys hit on all cylinders. I look forward to watching the film in the second half where I thought we could have run it better, especially towards the end.

But again, you win by 16 last week, you win by 25 this week; the offense is really starting to click. Want to be able to have that run game go along with it and take some pressure off Kedon [Slovis]."

Nick Rolovich's key takeaways:

“Congratulations to USC. They played much better football than us, took advantage of our mistakes, turnovers. Offense never got in rhythm. I’m glad the defense kept fighting and woke up a little bit in second half. We had horrible field position, most of the game. We kept battling and I appreciate it. We’ve got to execute better offensively no doubt.”

Nick Rolovich talks freshman QB Jayden De Laura:

“You are going to sit him down and look at this film together. He’s already played well at this level so, we just got to get them back to that, that thought process and being honest with him. If there were mistakes he made we’ve got to address it.

We will tell him we still believe in him, he’s here for a reason. and he’s got to flush it in a day or so. The problem is if USC beats us twice. That’s what we can’t have. If this loss is not mended up before we begin preparation for Cal, this loss can carry over and carry over and beat us twice.”

Nick Rolovich talks USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown:

“He went up and high-pointed the ball. You know, it wasn’t a ton of yards, it was the awful, a field position they took advantage of and put touchdowns when they got the red zone.

He was the guy they called on. He responded when they called on him. He made some really nice catches. He’s a strong player too is he’s not just and athlete he’s got some real strength.”

QB Kedon Slovis talks improvements:

“Not just for myself, I think across the board everyone was doing their job and playing excited. Especially in that first half, the offensive line were blocking well.

Having a nice pocket to step into and the receivers were doing their job getting to their spots, that makes my job easy. So it’s a testament to how well everyone else played around me.”

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown talks four touchdowns:

“The last game where I had four touchdowns was actually my first game in high school as a junior. That’s the last time I had four touchdowns in a game. So, for it to come today, in college, was crazy because it’s very uncommon. I’m just glad my teammates and coaches trusted me.”

