Former USC Star Taj Gibson is Crucial To New York Knicks Playoff Success

Gibson is expected to start for the remainder of the first round series.

After dropping game three in Atlanta to the Hawks 105-94, the New York Knicks now trail the best-of-7 series 2-1. Led by head coach Tom Thibodeau, New York made its first playoff appearance since 2012.

Thibodeau changed the starting lineup this weekend, inserting former USC hooper Taj Gibson and former MVP Derrick Rose. The two played under Thibs with the Chicago Bulls, and have made monumental impacts for New York’s success this season.

But now the Knicks will have to make a comeback, and the veteran presence of Gibson anchoring the middle of their defense will be crucial to New York even in the series on Sunday.

While Gibson won’t wow you with his numbers, his knowledge of how Thibodeau runs his team and system will help the Knicks in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-9 big man also has plenty of experience in the postseason, playing in 69 games. Which is important when the matchups get tight, especially in crunch time.

In three games this postseason, Gibson is averaging 5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks/steals per contest in 27 minutes per game. His ability to switch onto smaller players in the perimeter is what sets him apart from other defensive centers in the league today.

In the team’s game-two-win, the 13-year vet registered the best plus-minus on the team, with the Knicks out scoring the Hawks by 23 points while he was on the court. Not to mention his vocal leadership at halftime and throughout the game.

Now the Knicks will look to bounce back in game four of their first round series on Sunday, and the team will need Gibson’s grit, effort and rebounding skills if they want to even the series before heading back to Madison Square Garden.

