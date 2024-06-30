USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Reacts to Being Drafted by Jazz
After being seen as a likely lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft ahead of the 2023-24 season, former one-and-done USC Trojans point guard Isaiah Collier tumbled to the No. 29 pick instead, where he was picked up by the Utah Jazz.
The 6-foot-5 Pac-12 All-Freshman star got candid about his surprising fall, while also being sure to express excitement for the chance to play for the Jazz, writes Ryan Miller of KSL.com.
Collier's freshman season was dealt a difficult blow when he incurred a hand fracture. When he did play, he put up good-but-not-great numbers for a bad (15-18) Trojans team, averaging 16.3 points on .490/.338/.673 shooting splits, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals a night.
"I was surprised a little bit just being around at 29, but I still feel like I'm one of the best players in this draft," Collier said. "But I'm just grateful for the opportunity and that Utah drafted me. I'm just looking forward to just getting to work."
Team general manager Justin Zanik, meanwhile, revealed that, per Jazz brass, Collier was also considered to be a better prospect than his ultimate draft position.
"As the draft started to fall, like, there was a very high percentage chance that the guys we like were going to be there," Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. "We were absolutely thrilled that Isaiah was available for us to take."
When talk came to how he would contribute to the Jazz, Collier expressed his top priority.
“For me, it’s just making winning plays, going out there and proving I belong,” Collier noted, per Chandler Holt of KSLSports.com. “I’m looking forward to it all. Thank you to the Jazz for giving me the opportunity.”
“It feels great,” Collier added of the opportunity. “Definitely grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to just getting to work. I’m ready.”