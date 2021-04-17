Isaiah Mobley Declares For NBA Draft

The sophomore forward joins brother Evan Mobley in declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Another Mobley brother could be hitting the big leagues next season, as USC basketball captain Isaiah Mobley announced on Saturday that he will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft following the Trojans Elite 8 run.

The sophomore forward has spent two seasons with the Trojans, and averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

He took to social media to write a farewell address to USC fans.

"Trojan family, thank you for your support all season long," Isaiah Mobley wrote in a statement. "I know it wasn't easy to cheer us on from a distance, but we felt the love all year. After taking time to explore all options with my family, I've decided to enter my name in the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility to play for the Trojans. I look forward to gathering feedback during this process as I continue to work toward my dream of playing in the NBA."

Isaiah joins his younger brother Evan Mobley, who declared for the NBA Draft just yesterday. While Evan is already slated to become a top-three pick, the future for Isaiah remains unclear.

Because of this uncertainty, the dynamic forward will maintain eligibility to return to Andy Enfield's squad next season.

The Mobley brothers join senior guard Tahj Eaddy who will also put his name in the draft pool this July.

