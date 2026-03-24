Jazzy Davidson Shares Blunt Truth After USC’s Season-Ending Loss to South Carolina

USC Trojans freshman guard Jazzy Davidson went from making NCAA Tournament history to facing a harsh reality in less than 48 hours. After powering USC past the Clemson Tigers with a record-setting performance, the freshman star and the Trojans were overwhelmed by No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks in a 101-61 loss Monday night at Colonial Life Arena, ending their season in the Round of 32 one year after an Elite Eight run.

Davidson Looking For Redemption Despite Historic Freshman Year

Even in defeat, Davidson’s freshman season left a lasting mark, both on USC’s program and the national stage. Davidson finished the season leading USC in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, a rare across-the-board dominance that underscores her all-around value.

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nonetheless, despite a dynamic and historic freshman campaign, the Trojans’ star was blunt about where her development must go from here. Individual success took a backseat to the bigger picture Monday night, and Davidson made it clear her focus has already shifted toward elevating her team to championship contention.

“I need to get better. That’s kind of the bottom line. I think obviously it’s hard to lose in general, but losing this way really sucks. I think I could’ve done a lot better for my team today," said Davidson.

After the loss, she reflected on how much the season shaped her both on and off the court, emphasizing growth as the foundation for what comes next.

"I’ve grown so much not only as a player but as a human being. I’m really excited for the offseason, get back in the gym, get better and I’m excited to come back next season," Davidson said after the loss.

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

That combination production, perspective, and accountability is what will turn a breakout freshman into another foundation pillar for a national contender.

Big Ten Player of the Year award winner. Named National Freshman of the Year by The Athletic. Featured on First Team All-Big Ten, the All-Big Ten freshman team and the All- Big Ten defensive team. Only freshman in the conference featured on all three. But for Davidson, the individual accolades weren’t enough.

Trojans Get Physically Dominated

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards (8) defends the shot by University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, after the Gamecocks won in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the opening tip, South Carolina imposed its will. The Gamecocks attacked USC’s interior defense early, with forward Joyce Edwards and center Madina Okot combining to score nine of the team’s first 11 points. That tone never shifted.

South Carolina finished with 60 points in the paint and controlled the glass behind Okot’s 15-point, 15-rebound performance and Edwards’ 23-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Gamecocks’ physicality exposed USC’s frontcourt limitations and forced the Trojans into uncomfortable possessions throughout the night.

Turnovers only made matters worse. USC committed 27 turnovers, which South Carolina converted into 29 points. A 16–0 run late in the first half turned a competitive stretch into a 51-21 halftime deficit, effectively ending the game before the break.

Davidson, coming off a historic 31-point performance against Clemson, was limited to 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting while battling foul trouble. Senior guard Londynn Jones led USC with 20 points, but the Trojans never found consistent rhythm offensively. Simply put, this was a matchup where USC’s margin for error disappeared quickly and South Carolina capitalized on every mistake.

Trojans Get Reinforcements in 2027

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While the season ends on a lopsided note, USC’s long-term outlook remains strong. The Trojans are assembling one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, highlighted by five-star forward Sara Okeke joining an already loaded group that includes five-star guard Saniyah Hall and international talent Sitaya Fagan.

Pair that incoming talent with returning contributors like star guard JuJu Watkins, Davidson, and a returning guard in Kennedy Smith, and the foundation is clear. What looked like a rebuilding year without Watkins quickly shifts into a potential Final Four blueprint.

There’s also added context behind that optimism. Watkins’ torn ACL during last year’s NCAA Tournament reshaped expectations for this season, contributing to USC entering March Madness as a No. 9 seed. With her return on the horizon and elite talent incoming, the timeline accelerates quickly back to the old normal.

Monday night showed the gap between USC and an elite program like South Carolina. The next step is closing it and Davidson already sounds ready to help lead that charge.

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