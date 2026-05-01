USC's Final Recruiting Class Ranking Signals Promising Future Ahead
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Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans women’s basketball program is ready to build on a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Not only does the roster have the benefit of returning several players from last season’s team, but also added the best recruiting class in the country.
2026 Recruiting Class
The final top 25 women's basketball recruiting rankings were revealed by SC Next 100 on May 1. During the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Women of Troy made three key additions that helped them to have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
In this class, USC was able to add the top recruit in the nation in the form of guard Saniyah Hall, who could develop into one of the best guards in the country. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb was also able to add forward Sara Okeke, who was the No. 5 recruit in the nation, and five-star Australian forward Sitaya Fagan.
Adding depth to the backcourt and the front court with three of the top recruits available is a great way to go, and should help USC build on the 2025 season with one key player returning from injury.
The Return of JuJu Watkins
During the 2024 season, USC guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the NCAA Tournament, which was very impactful on the Trojans' ability to finish that season and on what they were able to accomplish in 2025.
In her 2024 campaign with USC, Watkins recorded 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. Across the board, Watkins was the best player for the Trojans and was arguably one of the best players in the country.
The loss of Watkins was very difficult for USC in 2025, which is why the Trojans are so excited to have her back heading into 2026 in a season where USC hopes to get back to the top and compete for a national championship.
Possible Sophomore Year Jump for Jazzy Davidson
In addition to Watkins, the Trojans will also bring back star freshman guard Jazz Davidson, who was arguably USC’s best player last season.
Last season with the Trojans, Davidson totaled 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals, and two blocks per game. In essentially every aspect of the game, Davidson was able to contribute and give USC what they needed to stay competitive in a very deep Big Ten conference.
With Davidson returning for her sophomore season, one of the biggest things he will be looking to improve is her 3-point shooting. In 2025, Davidson shot 29.6 percent from behind the arc while converting 55 of her 199 attempts.
If Davidson can improve her 3-point shooting, it could give Watkins plenty of space to operate and open the paint a lot more for the rest of the offense. Davidson’s all-around skill set should also help her to play well off Watkins and give USC one of the best guard duos in the Big Ten.
USC Trojans' 2026 Outlook
As the Trojans prepare for next season, the duo of Watkins and Davidson has the potential to put USC back near the top of the competition in the landscape of women’s college basketball. In addition to the Trojans’ elite backcourt duo, their elite recruiting class should also help them next year and in the years to come as they hope to find sustained success in the Big Ten.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94