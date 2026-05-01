USC's Final Recruiting Class Ranking Signals Promising Future Ahead

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans women’s basketball program is ready to build on a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Not only does the roster have the benefit of returning several players from last season’s team, but also added the best recruiting class in the country.

2026 Recruiting Class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The final top 25 women's basketball recruiting rankings were revealed by SC Next 100 on May 1. During the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Women of Troy made three key additions that helped them to have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

In this class, USC was able to add the top recruit in the nation in the form of guard Saniyah Hall, who could develop into one of the best guards in the country. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb was also able to add forward Sara Okeke, who was the No. 5 recruit in the nation, and five-star Australian forward Sitaya Fagan.

Adding depth to the backcourt and the front court with three of the top recruits available is a great way to go, and should help USC build on the 2025 season with one key player returning from injury.

The Return of JuJu Watkins

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2024 season, USC guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the NCAA Tournament, which was very impactful on the Trojans' ability to finish that season and on what they were able to accomplish in 2025.

In her 2024 campaign with USC, Watkins recorded 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. Across the board, Watkins was the best player for the Trojans and was arguably one of the best players in the country.

The loss of Watkins was very difficult for USC in 2025, which is why the Trojans are so excited to have her back heading into 2026 in a season where USC hopes to get back to the top and compete for a national championship.

Possible Sophomore Year Jump for Jazzy Davidson

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Watkins, the Trojans will also bring back star freshman guard Jazz Davidson, who was arguably USC’s best player last season.

Last season with the Trojans, Davidson totaled 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals, and two blocks per game. In essentially every aspect of the game, Davidson was able to contribute and give USC what they needed to stay competitive in a very deep Big Ten conference.

With Davidson returning for her sophomore season, one of the biggest things he will be looking to improve is her 3-point shooting. In 2025, Davidson shot 29.6 percent from behind the arc while converting 55 of her 199 attempts.

If Davidson can improve her 3-point shooting, it could give Watkins plenty of space to operate and open the paint a lot more for the rest of the offense. Davidson’s all-around skill set should also help her to play well off Watkins and give USC one of the best guard duos in the Big Ten.

USC Trojans' 2026 Outlook

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shouts a play against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

As the Trojans prepare for next season, the duo of Watkins and Davidson has the potential to put USC back near the top of the competition in the landscape of women’s college basketball. In addition to the Trojans’ elite backcourt duo, their elite recruiting class should also help them next year and in the years to come as they hope to find sustained success in the Big Ten.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.