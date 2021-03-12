Kevin Porter Jr's Debut Coming Soon

Kevin Porter Jr. is ready to prove himself with a fresh start on the Houston Rockets.

After spending 15 games in the G-League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to get some playing time post-All-Star break with the Houston Rockets.

Coming out of USC, Porter Jr. was just oozing with talent. He could knock down a shot from the perimeter, cross up his defender with his handle, or blow by you and slam it in your face.

But off the court issues dating back to his time in college are the reason he was the last pick in the first round, even though he had the talent to be taken in the lottery.

The issues didn’t go away when he got to Cleveland. After an impressive rookie season, the Cavaliers decided to move off of Porter Jr. in his sophomore season after a locker room outburst. For someone already on thin ice that was the final straw.

The Cavaliers traded him to the Houston Rockets for just a second-round pick, which illustrates how much baggage he was carrying, despite the talent.

He had to start off in the G-League to prove himself, and earn his way onto the team. After averaging 24.1 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game, the Rockets decided it was time to call him up. Now Porter Jr. is getting a chance at a fresh start.

With 13 straight losses heading into the All-Star break, it’s time for the Rockets to see what potential their young guys have. Houston is trying to pick up the pieces after the James Harden trade and figure out what direction they’re headed in.

If Porter Jr. continues to ball out on the NBA level, the Rockets could look at him as a key building block for the future.

The talent is there for Porter Jr. He has all the skills and tools to be a potential All-Star someday. But first he has to clean up the off the court issues, and prove the distraction doesn’t outweigh the talent.

The Rockets play the Sacramento Kings tonight who allow the most points in the NBA per 100 possessions. This can be a perfect showcase for Porter Jr. if he gets the opportunity.

