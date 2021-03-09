Former USC Hooper Nikola Vucevic Dazzles At All-Star Weekend

Nikola Vucevic put on a show at All-Star Weekend by finishing second in the NBA Skills Challenge and being an effective piece for Team Durant off the bench.

The NBA All-Star weekend wrapped up Sunday night with Team Lebron taking down Team Durant 170 - 150. Former USC hooper Nikola Vucevic was on the receiving end of that loss, but to no fault of his own.

He was tied for second fewest minutes played (13 minutes) on Team Durant with first time All-Star Julius Randle. It’s hard to put the loss on Vucevic’s shoulders, but he was effective in the short time played.

Vucevic did a little bit of everything - grabbed seven rebounds, knocked down a three, stole the ball and even picked up an assist. Even though it was deemed a quiet performance by his standards, Vucevic was able to show off his talent right before the All-Star game commenced in the NBA Skills Challenge.

Eight NBA players faced off individually against each other in an obstacle course that tests ball-handling, passing and three-point shooting.

Vucevic was able to make it all the way to the finals, knocking out Robert Covington and Chris Paul along the way. In the championship round, Vucevic faced another big man in Pacers star Domantas Sabonis.

The race was neck-and-neck leading to the last part of the obstacle. Whoever hit their three-point shot first from the top of the key was going to take home the trophy.

Both players gave real effort and hustle which is something you don’t always see during All-Star weekend. Vucevic beat Sabonis to the top of the key first, but couldn’t knock down the shot. On his fourth attempt, Sabonis buried the three for the win.

Taking home the award would have been a great achievement for the former USC Trojan, but he didn’t need it to validate himself. The way he competed in the skills challenge and the All-Star game proved Vucevic belonged in Atlanta with the best players in the NBA.

The second half of the season won’t be easy for Vucevic playing on a team who has a slim chance at competing this year. But with the NBA trade deadline approaching later this month, a lot of teams are going to be calling about the availability of the All-Star center.

