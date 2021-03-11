Three Things To Know: Pac-12 Tournament USC vs. Utah

The Trojans kick off the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament tonight in Sin City.

The quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament kicks off on Thursday and USC is slated to take on the Utah Utes.

No.7 Utah defeated No.10 Washington 98-95 on Wednesday evening, allowing the Utes to advance to the next round.

While this isn't the first time USC has faced Utah, both teams have plenty of talent on their roster and should put on an exciting game.

Here are three things you need to know...

No.1 - Betting Odds

According to SportsBook...

Money Line: Utah +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | USC -350 (bet $350 to win $100)

Spread: Utah +7.5 (-110) | USC -7.5 (-110)

Over | Under: 141.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

No.2 - Game History

USC beat the Utes on January 2, 64-46 in Los Angeles kicking off the 2020-21 series with a W.

However, Utah found their revenge and beat the Trojans 71-61 in Salt Lake City when USC hit the road on February 27. USC trails the all-time series against the Utes, 21-26. Troy has yet to defeat Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament. In 2013 USC lost 69-66 and in 2016 they lost 80-72.

No.3 - USC's Biggest Challenge

USC has struggled to stop the three as of late. In the Trojans last three games they have allowed teams to shoot a 55% or better average from the outside. Stopping Utah in this capacity will be USC's key to success tonight.

Freshman Evan Mobley vs. Utah

- How To Watch -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

Time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific

Round: Quarterfinals

Network: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: GetPac12Networks.com, "Pac-12 Now" app, and fuboTV.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

