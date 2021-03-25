Report: NBA Team Makes Shocking Decision on Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic played three seasons for the USC Trojans and averaged 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He was drafted back in 2011, as the No. 16 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, but only stayed in Philadelphia for one year.

Former USC hooper Nikola Vucevic is on the move.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic are trading center Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls. This transaction will give the Magic, Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. plus two future first-round picks.

The 30-year old has spent 10-years in the league. He will be a huge addition for the bulls, as he is averaging a career-best of 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds this season while shooting 40.6% from the 3-point range.

To add, he has averaged at least 19.6 points per game in each of the last three NBA seasons. Vucevic made the All-Star team in 2019 and was selected again this season.

Vucevic played three seasons for the USC Trojans and averaged 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He was drafted back in 2011, as the No. 16 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, but only stayed in Philadelphia for one year.

Vuvevic moved to Orlando to join the Magic for the 2012-2013 season, and has been with the organization for nine years.

Several reports detail that Vuvevic will once again be on the move, but the good news is Chicago is getting one talented player on their roster.

