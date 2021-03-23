Twitter Reacts To USC's Win Over Kansas
The USC Trojans are heading to the Sweet Sixteen.
After a complete domination over the Kansas Jayhawks, 85-51, the Trojans advance and Kansas heads home. USC held the Jayhawks to a 18-of-62 (29%) shooting from the field, and 6-of-25 (24%) shooting from three. All around, the Trojans played with fire, strength, and cohesiveness - which translated into a team win.
Now, they will face No. 7 Oregon. The last time these two squared off, USC had a dominant performance with a 14-point victory.
The game will take place on Sunday, March 28, at 6:45 p.m, but until tip-off begins, let's take a look at what was said following the Trojans victory on Monday night.
- Twitter Reacts To USC's Win Over Kansas -
USC President Carol Folt "On fire! #FightOn"
Former USC Hooper Jordan Mclaughlin "How bout them Trojans!!@USC_Hoops"
Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Sweet 16 @USC_Hoops boys are playing some ball right now!!!"
Former USC Hooper Nikola Vucevic "Gotta go to bed and can’t watch the rest of the game but @USC_Hoops looking good! #FightOn"
USC Football Legends Ronnie Lott "OK @USC_Hoops.Hydrate and stay focused. One more great half and advance."
Former USC Cornerback Adoree Jackson ".@USC_Hoops oh y’all hooping this first half ! Love to see it"
