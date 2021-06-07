Onyeka Okongwu's Importance for Hawks in Second Round of NBA Playoffs

Okongwu will have to step up and play some big minutes against one of the best teams in the league.

After defeating the New York Knicks in five games during the first round of the NBA playoffs, Atlanta found themselves on the road in Philadelphia for the second round on Sunday.

Without a doubt, Nate McMillan’s squad came to play.

The Hawks got off to a 26-point-lead on the Eastern conference’s best team, and never looked back. Despite a monumental comeback effort by Joel Embiid and the 76ers, Atlanta stole game one from Philly 128-124 behind Trae Young's 35 points and 10 assists.

Now moving forward, with Embiid expected to be healthy, Atlanta will need their big men to step up if they want a chance at winning the series. This includes needing a huge contribution from former USC hooper Onyeka Okongwu.

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu

The Sixers size is their biggest advantage, as they can put a lineup on the floor with four players that are 6-foot-9 or taller; thus this is where the rookie’s skillset comes in.

Okongwu will have to play valuable bench minutes like he did this weekend. He logged the most court time of his young playoff career, playing 12 minutes while being a defensive force inside.

Although starting center Clint Capela will play a bulk of the minutes against Embiid, there is always a possibility of him getting in foul trouble. Joel is one of the most lucrative players in regards to getting to the free-throw line in the NBA as he knows how to draw fouls.

If Capela gets a few quick calls against him, McMillan will have to rely on Okongwu for some important playoff minutes. The 20-year-old scored two points, grabbed three boards and secured two steals and a block as the Hawks took a 1-0 series lead.

Although he won’t score much, his rebounding and defensive intensity will be important for Atlanta. Whether he goes up against the MVP finalist [Embiid], or backup center Dwight Howard, Okongwu is getting top tier playoff experience early in his career.

Now we will have to wait and see how the former USC Trojan responds to pressure as the Hawks try to upset the 76ers.

-----

You may also like:

[READ: Report Unleashes Bold Heisman Predictions for JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis]

[READ: Michigan Commit Will Johnson 'Trying Hard' to Flip USC Five Star Commit]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.