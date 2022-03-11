Pac-12 Tournament: USC Defeats Washington 65-61

The USC Trojans traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday night. The Huskies were looking for revenge over the Trojans after losing their last contest, 79-69.

USC got a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, while Washington defeated Utah 82-70 in their opener. The Huskies put up a good fight against the Trojans on Thursday night, but it wasn't enough to advance into Friday's semi-final round.

Boogie Ellis led the Men of Troy in scoring with 17 points. Drew Peterson and Isaiah Mobley finished the night with nine points each. Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. led the team with 23 points on the night.

USA TODAY

USC had a season high of 23-turnovers, and four in the last two minutes of regulation. The Trojans also shot 49% from the field, while Washington shot 30.8%.

Up Next: USC takes on crosstown rival UCLA in the semi-final round of the Pac-12 tournament. The game airs on FS1 at 8:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

