USC Hoops: Roster Turnover Hasn't Slowed Down The Trojans

When the 2019-2020 season ended for the USC Trojans, so did the time for some of their players.

Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic, Daniel Utomi and Quinton Adlesh all graduated, Onyeka Okonwgu entered the NBA Draft, and Kyle Sturdivant and Elijah Weaver decided to transfer - that’s seven players gone in one season.

So what did head coach Andy Enfield do? He brought in seven new players to fill their spots.

Santa Clara guard Tahj Eaddy, Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin, Utah Valley forward Isaiah White, Long Beach State’s Joshua Morgan (redshirting this season), and Rice guard Drew Peterson all transferred in, along with incoming freshman forwards Boubacar Coulibaly and Evan Mobley.

The results thus far have been impressive, considering all of the roster turnover.

The Trojans are tied for the most wins in the Pac-12 (4), fourth in points per game (79.8), first in field-goal percentage (49.8%), and second in rebounds per game (42.8). They play as a complete team on both ends of the floor. They create high-percentage shots in the paint and the three-point line with seemingly everyone being involved. When they are locked in on defense they can suffocate you - force you into bad habits, and make you go long stretches without scoring the ball.

The transfers this season have all made a major impact one way or another for USC. Whether it's bringing infectious energy, ball-handling, shooting, defense - the play of the transfers this season can’t be overlooked.

Peterson and Eaddy have been valuable starters all season for the Trojans with their ability to break down a defense, play-make for others, and knock down the open shot. Goodwin and White have been great in their limited roles off the bench - bringing tenacity and never taking a play off when their number is called upon.

And of course, we can’t forget about the play of Evan Mobley. The potential top-3 pick has been a rockstar for the Trojans. Among Pac-12 players, Evan Mobley is either one or two in total points (88), rebounds (45), blocks (15), and field-goal percentage (61.1%).

The talent is undeniable when watching Mobley play. He stays aggressive on both ends of the court, but it never seems chaotic. Mobley is always the one in control and his decision making reflects it. Whether it's pulling up from distance, taking his defender off the dribble, or passing it out to an open teammate in the corner, always trust Evan Mobley to make the right decision.

It’s still early, but right now the Trojans are clicking. Chemistry doesn’t seem to be an issue, and as long as they have someone as talented as Evan Mobley on the court, the Trojans have a shot at winning a majority of their games this year.

They’ll look to capture their fifth win of the season, against Stanford (2-2) on Sunday, December 13th at the Galen Center..

