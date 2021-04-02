Sam Darnold Shares Thoughts on USC's March Madness Run

USC lost to Gonzaga [85-66] in the Elite 8 round of March Madness on Tuesday night.

The USC Trojans had a spectacular March Madness run, defying all of the odds and knocking out powerhouse teams like Drake and Kansas.

However, to Andy Enfield's displeasure, USC's journey was cut short after falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 85-66 in the Elite 8 round. If the Trojans had advanced and defeated Gonzaga, they would be competing in the Final Four against cross-town rival UCLA.

Despite the outcome of Tuesday nights game, many fans and one former USC Trojan remain proud of all that USC basketball had accomplished this season.

AllTrojans caught up with Sam Darnold, former USC QB during a training session in Orange County and he expressed his thoughts on the Trojans March Madness journey.

"That was crazy. It was awesome to see the Trojans make the Elite 8. Of course the one year we make the Elite 8, UCLA is in the Final Four, but it was awesome to see those guys preform and the talent that we had. Gonzaga is such a power house, I don't really see anyone beating them but it was good to see us compete out there and make it to that Elite 8." [Darnold]

USC's basketball season has officially come to an end. The biggest question now is will we see forward Evan Mobley back on the court next year. Mobley, only a freshman earned several honors this season including Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

He was the first player to ever win all three awards in the same season. Mobley is also projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft if he decided to declare.

Although the Trojans are no longer competing in March Madness, there are still four teams left in the race. The Final Four kicks off on Saturday, April 3 at 2:13 p.m. Pacific.

Houston will go head-to-head with Baylor while UCLA will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 5:34 p.m. Pacific.

-----

-----

