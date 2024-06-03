USC Basketball: Scouts Offer Wildly Divergent Takes on Bronny James
Former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James has inspired a litany of divergent opinions about his viability as an NBA prospect, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times. To hear James tell it, he's just trying to get out from under the shadow of his famous father, 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
“You know, everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that, and the greatness that he’s achieved,” Bronny answered. “Like I haven’t done anything yet.”
Whether or not Bronny can contribute as a raw 19-year-old who couldn't start on a 15-18 USC club, he seems likely to get a major NBA opportunity somewhere.
According to Woike, "multiple" front office personnel have considered selecting Bronny James in the first round of this year's draft to potentially nab LeBron James, who has a player option for 2024-25 and could become a free agent.
“If you’re a contender and you’re not having those conversations, it’s irresponsible,” one anonymous executive told Woike.
“He’s not ready,” another front office executive opined.
When Bronny James measured in at 6-foot-1-and-a-half inches wearing socks, not his listed 6-foot-4, at last month's NBA Draft Combine, it gave at least some scouts pause.
“If he was 6 foot 5, we’d be talking about him in the first round,” an executive informed Woike.
James' unaggressive performance in early scrimmages at the Combine disappointed some talent evaluators.
“He’s too timid,” one scout weighed in of Bronny's offensive approach.
