USC Trojans Post Injury Update for Star Freshman Alijah Arenas
The USC Trojans men's basketball team has been on the rise this season in coach Eric Musselamn's second year in Southern California.
The 10-1 Trojans team started the season without their five-star freshman in Alijah Arenas, who suffered a torn meniscus in July that forced him to miss the start of his freshman campaign. Now, with his recovery going well, Musselman announced last month that Arenas could see the court sooner than fans anticipated.
Social Media Post Shows Alijah Arenas Warming Up His Shooting
Arenas was expected to be out anywhere from six to eight months, which lands right around next month to get reevlatuetd by Musselman to see his progress. Earlier this month, Musselman shared an update regarding Arenas' progress, which was good news for the program.
"I'm planning on seeing him play in mid-January in a game," Musselman said. "I mean, there's a lot there's still a lot that's got to happen. He's still got to practice. But right now everything is exactly where it needs to be. His healing process, his rehab process has gone great."
It's fair to say Arenas has not had a smooth transition out of high school and into college. In April, Arenas was in a car crash that sent him into a medically induced coma doe smoke inhalation from the burning car, and spent six days in the hospital. Two months later was when Arenas suffered his torn meniscus.
Arenas' return is set to bolster Musselman's roster with youth and elite talent. Out of high school, he earned 2024-25 Cal-Hi Sports Division II Player of the Year, 2024-25 LA Daily News All-Area Player of the Year, 2024 John R. Wooden Award recipient and is currently the No. 14 all-time leading scorer in California high school history.
Rodney Rice Out, Arenas In?
At the time of Arena's home stretch of recovery, guard Rodney Rice has suffered a shoulder injury that will require surgery, and keep him out of the rest of the season. If Arenas is really cleared to suit up for competition in January, he could very well take the place of Rice.
Between Rice and Baker-Mazara, USC produced an unstoppable duo that pushed the Trojans to an eight game win-streak. Although USC still powered through when Rice was previously out for a few games in November, having Arenas back would be huge addition to Musselman's starting lineup.
Prior to Rice's injury, he averaged 20.3 points per game, and led the team with six steals per game. The 6-foot-5 guard is a pivotal transfer from Maryland, and should be someone fans expect to see in the future.
With Baker-Mazara leading the team in total points with 258 total and 21.5 per game, having a strong shooter, who scored 3,002 points in three season of high school basketball, and defender like Arenas will be key going through the thick of conference play.
If all goes well through the rest of December, fans can most likely expect Arenas to suited up in Cardinal and Gold in January.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.