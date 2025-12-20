USC Trojans Post Injury Update for Star Freshman Alijah Arenas

The USC Trojans men's basketball team has been on the rise this season in coach Eric Musselamn's second year in Southern California.

The 10-1 Trojans team started the season without their five-star freshman in Alijah Arenas, who suffered a torn meniscus in July that forced him to miss the start of his freshman campaign. Now, with his recovery going well, Musselman announced last month that Arenas could see the court sooner than fans anticipated.

Social Media Post Shows Alijah Arenas Warming Up His Shooting

Feb 20, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman shakes hands with Maryland Terrapins forward Jordan Geronimo (22) following the game at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Arenas was expected to be out anywhere from six to eight months, which lands right around next month to get reevlatuetd by Musselman to see his progress. Earlier this month, Musselman shared an update regarding Arenas' progress, which was good news for the program.

"I'm planning on seeing him play in mid-January in a game," Musselman said. "I mean, there's a lot there's still a lot that's got to happen. He's still got to practice. But right now everything is exactly where it needs to be. His healing process, his rehab process has gone great."

The comeback is on. pic.twitter.com/9KcQ9l7dNP — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 19, 2025

It's fair to say Arenas has not had a smooth transition out of high school and into college. In April, Arenas was in a car crash that sent him into a medically induced coma doe smoke inhalation from the burning car, and spent six days in the hospital. Two months later was when Arenas suffered his torn meniscus.

First day back at practice for Alijah Arenas ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mUPCHO7Etx — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 19, 2025

Arenas' return is set to bolster Musselman's roster with youth and elite talent. Out of high school, he earned 2024-25 Cal-Hi Sports Division II Player of the Year, 2024-25 LA Daily News All-Area Player of the Year, 2024 John R. Wooden Award recipient and is currently the No. 14 all-time leading scorer in California high school history.

Rodney Rice Out, Arenas In?

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

At the time of Arena's home stretch of recovery, guard Rodney Rice has suffered a shoulder injury that will require surgery, and keep him out of the rest of the season. If Arenas is really cleared to suit up for competition in January, he could very well take the place of Rice.

Between Rice and Baker-Mazara, USC produced an unstoppable duo that pushed the Trojans to an eight game win-streak. Although USC still powered through when Rice was previously out for a few games in November, having Arenas back would be huge addition to Musselman's starting lineup.

Prior to Rice's injury, he averaged 20.3 points per game, and led the team with six steals per game. The 6-foot-5 guard is a pivotal transfer from Maryland, and should be someone fans expect to see in the future.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Baker-Mazara leading the team in total points with 258 total and 21.5 per game, having a strong shooter, who scored 3,002 points in three season of high school basketball, and defender like Arenas will be key going through the thick of conference play.

If all goes well through the rest of December, fans can most likely expect Arenas to suited up in Cardinal and Gold in January.

