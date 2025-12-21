How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UC Santa Cruz: Preview, Injuries

The USC men’s basketball team closes out its 2025 home calendar Sunday afternoon with an unexpected, but important, non-conference matchup. The Trojans will host UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center, offering one final tune-up before Big Ten play begins in January.

This matchup replaces USC’s originally scheduled game against Brown University, which was mutually canceled following the shooting on Brown's campus.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Los Angeles, California | Galen Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: USC Radio Network

Kam Woods’ Potential USC Debut Looms Large

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Robert Morris Colonials guard Kam Woods (8) dribbles in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sunday’s game could feature a significant first look at USC’s newest backcourt addition. Earlier this week, the Trojans made a rare in-season roster move, signing graduate guard Kam Woods for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Woods is eligible immediately despite not enrolling academically until the spring semester, a move designed to stabilize a guard rotation that has been battered by injuries.

Woods arrives from Robert Morris Colonials, where he averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 assists per game last season for an NCAA Tournament team that pushed Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round.

This game matters for more than optics. With Christmas break looming and conference play around the corner, Sunday may be Woods’ only opportunity to log live reps before Big Ten competition begins. If he’s in game shape, there’s a real chance he’s not just available, but featured. USC needs him as Trojans guards Rodney Rice is out for the season, Amarion Dickerson remains sidelined for months, and freshman Alijah Arenas isn’t expected back until January.

Ryan Cornish’s Momentum Test

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Ryan Cornish (9) shoots the ball against UTSA Roadrunners guard Macaleab Rich (6) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Woods’ debut draws headlines, Ryan Cornish enters Sunday with momentum of his own. Cornish delivered his best performance as a Trojan on Wednesday against UTSA Roadrunners, scoring 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting while adding three rebounds, three steals, and a block. All were season highs.

The outing marked Cornish’s third start of the season, a role expansion fueled by USC’s injury situation. USC coach Eric Musselman praised Cornish’s growth after the win.

“He’s been way more talkative,” Musselman said. “If you’re going to be a guard, you have to talk and communicate with your teammates… and he’s earned it. Nothing was handed to Ryan at USC.”

Sunday offers a chance to build on that performance, but also introduces a new variable. Woods’ arrival will inevitably shift minutes, impacting Cornish, Jerry Easter II, and Jordan Marsh. This game will provide the first real look at how that rotation begins to settle.

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question

MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

UC Santa Cruz’s Best Upset Path

UC Santa Cruz arrives with a clear two-man foundation. Senior forward Joseph Espy leads the Banana Slugs in scoring (16.0 PPG) and rebounding (8.7 RPG), functioning as a small-ball center despite standing 6-foot-8. His versatility fuels Santa Cruz’s pace-and-space approach.

Alongside him, Leo Wagner provides perimeter punch, shooting 47.4 percent from three on roughly four attempts per game. The duo combined for 30 points in a recent 67-58 win over Pomona-Pitzer. If Santa Cruz threatens USC at any point, it will likely stem from Espy’s interior activity and Wagner’s shooting gravity.