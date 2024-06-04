USC Basketball: Surprise Teams Emerge with High Odds to Draft Bronny James
As many as three USC Trojans guards could be selected in this month's impending 2024 NBA Draft. That's quite the sum, given that the Cardinal and Gold went 15-18, missed the NCAA Tournament and inspired longtime head coach Andy Enfield to jump ship this offseason in favor of a gig with SMU.
Starters Isaiah Collier (a likely late lottery or mid-first round pick) and Boogie Ellis (a potential second rounder) are mere afterthoughts in the press (and, oftentimes, on this very website), as their backup has absorbed an inordiante amount of coverage relative to his fairly modest 2023-24 season output.
On merit alone, one-and-done USC combo guard Bronny James wouldn't be drafted this year. He has intriguing upside as a defender and passer, but after an abbreviated debut NCAA run, the Sierra Canyon School alum seems to be in need of more seasoning. Because he's the son of 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who could become a free agent and has at times floated the possibility that he'd jump ship to play alongside his son next season, Bronny James is all but assured to find a space on an NBA roster this season via the draft.
So where will he go?
The latest DraftKings betting odds do list the two teams Bronny James is verified to have worked out with so far, the Los Angeles Lakers (the heavy favorites at +170), who possess the Nos. 17 and 55 picks, and Phoenix Suns (+800), as having the best odds to land him this season. The Philadelphia 76ers, who have oodles of cap space with which to theoretically sign LeBron James, and Oklahoma City Thunder, who have oodles of picks at their disposal, round out the top four with +1000 odds.
