Three Biggest Takeaways From USC Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule

Despite being plagued by injuries to arguably two of their most important players early in the year, the USC Trojans men's basketball team ended their non-conference schedule with a 11-1 record, which is one of the best in recent memory.

Here are three takeaways from the Trojans' hot start to the season.

1. Chad Baker-Mazara Is Worth The Price Of Admission

One of the prizes of the offseason for USC, transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been everything and more for the Trojans in their first 12 games of the year. Baker-Mazara was ranked as the No. 21 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.





He is USC's leading scorer at 21.5 points per game and also paces the team with 3.1 assists. The do-it-all forward has made a direct impact on winning games for the Trojans on both the offensive an defensive side of the court.

With Rodney Rice out of for the remainder of the season, Baker-Mazara will be getting a lot of attention from opposing Big Ten defenses. It will be interesting to see if he can keep his production up heading into conference play.

2. Best Frontcourt Since 2020

Last season, after struggling with the lack of size in conference play, the Trojans went out and got bigger and stronger via the transfer portal.

Instert Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie, a pair of talented transfers that have been holding things down in the low block for USC.

Cofie is the Trojans' leading rebounder and is averaging 6.7 per game. He's also putting up 10.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Ausar has picked up his scoring totals following Rice's injury. He's averaging 17.3 points and six rebounds per game.

Ausar and Cofie along with Baker-Mazara combine to create one of the best frontcourt trios in the Big Ten. Add in 7-footer Gabe Dynes off the bench and it's a recipe for success.

3. Eric Musselman Is Coaching His Tail Off

Eric Musselman is in the midst of one of his best coaching jobs in his career. He's been dealt a tough hand with a preseason injury to Alijah Arenas that has him sidelined until mid-January on top of Rice's season-ending injury.

In addition to the injuries, USC has also had to deal with the gripe of newcomers and having to mesh them all together. The Trojans don't have one starter from last season's final game that is apart of the most recent starting five vs. UC Santa Cruz on Dec. 21.

Musselman is expected to get Arenas back before February rolls around, meaning the Trojans could get some seriously much-needed reinforcements in the midst of Big Ten play.

USC has a tough start to conference play with a road trip to take on Michigan and Michigan State, giving Musselman an excellent chance to show that the Trojans are for real.

