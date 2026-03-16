Surprising Betting Odds for USC vs. Clemson in the NCAA Tournament Matchup

The bracket is set, and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team knows its first challenge. USC was announced Sunday as the No. 9 seed in the Sacramento Region of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and will open March Madness against the Clemson Tigers.

The matchup comes with a unique twist. Although Clemson is the lower seed, the game will be played at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, creating what amounts to a pseudo home game for the Tigers. USC must travel across the country to face a crowd expected to heavily favor Clemson.

Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Yet despite the logistical disadvantage, early betting markets suggest oddsmakers still see the Trojans as the stronger team. FanDuel Sportsbook lists USC as a 6.5-point favorite entering the opening round matchup. For a team heading into a hostile environment, the line is notable. It signals confidence in USC’s overall talent and defensive identity, even after an inconsistent finish to the regular season.

The game will mark the first time in three years the Women of Troy have had to travel for the opening weekend of the tournament. USC hosted first-round games at the Galen Center as a No. 1 seed in each of the previous two seasons.

Clemson Enters With a Chip On Their Shoulders

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the Clemson Tigers, this opening round matchup will not be one taken lightly especially given the historical context. It is Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season and only its second since 2002, reflecting a long rebuilding process.

Clemson enters the tournament at 21-11 overall, earning an at-large bid after a solid season in the ACC. The Tigers’ 21 wins are their most since 2000–01, and the team posted its highest ACC win total since the late 1990s. Clemson finished ninth in the conference with an 11-7 league record before falling to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

This year’s team is veteran-driven. Clemson features seven seniors, including its most important offensive player, guard Mia Moore. Moore earned All-ACC Second Team honors after leading the Tigers throughout the season. She scored in double figures in all but eight games and served as the primary engine of Clemson’s offense.

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is some uncertainty entering the tournament, however. Moore has been managing a lower-body injury in recent weeks, a storyline that could influence Clemson’s offensive rhythm if the issue lingers during the opening round. Potentially a major factor in the early betting odds viewing the Tigers as underdogs despite the homecourt advantage.

As a team that has worked over half a decade to get back to the big dance, the Trojans should expect the "win or go home" energy to notch up even more from a Clemson team looking to score their first victory first NCAA tournament in six years on their home turf.

USC Looking to Put Together a Cinderella Run

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC’s path to the tournament has been far more irratic. The Trojans stumbled early in conference play, losing six of seven games around the turn of the calendar year. That stretch briefly placed their postseason hopes in jeopardy. But USC stabilized midway through the season, winning six straight games, including a statement victory over then-No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Momentum did not fully carry into March. The Trojans closed the regular season with three consecutive losses, including a blowout defeat to rival UCLA. Their postseason momentum also stalled quickly in the Big Ten Tournament, where USC suffered a double-digit loss to Washington in its opening game. Despite those setbacks, USC still enters the NCAA Tournament with one of the nation’s most dynamic young stars.

Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, has emerged as the centerpiece of the Trojans’ roster. Davidson leads the team in minutes, points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks, an unusual all-around statistical profile for a first-year player.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Her impact on the defensive end has been particularly rare. Davidson is the only Division I player averaging at least two steals and two blocks per game, highlighting her ability to disrupt opponents on both ends of the floor.

She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, as well as The Athletic’s national Freshman of the Year recognition. Davidson also earned All-Defensive Team honors alongside sophomore Kennedy Smith, giving USC a strong defensive backbone entering tournament play. Meanwhile, senior transfer Kara Dunn provided steady scoring throughout the season and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb acknowledged the travel challenge but emphasized confidence in her team’s approach heading into hostile territory.

"We're excited to play another game. We're excited to learn as much as we can about a really good Clemson team," head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in press conference for Selection Sunday.

"I've caught them on TV a couple of times. Obviously we know they've had a really good year in the ACC, and we'll head to South Carolina. We won't have the home-court advantage because I think they're driving [to the game]. We'll bring our West Coast juice, we'll bring our energy, and I think we'll see the best version of ourselves."

The betting line suggests oddsmakers believe that version of USC could show up immediately, even in a road-like environment. If it does, the Trojans may justify why they remain favorites despite the long trip east.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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