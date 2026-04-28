Recruiting Momentum Continues to Fuel USC Athletics Rise

With NIL and the transfer portal beginning to significantly change the way that college programs build their rosters, the USC Trojans have begun to find a rhythm on the court and on the field.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the new recruiting approaches for USC is the fact that in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball, the Trojans have some of the most elite recruiting classes in the entire country.

Football Recruiting

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the pressure mounting on coach Lincoln Riley to get USC into the College Football Playoff, having a great recruiting class is essential. With that in mind, Riley has not only a great recruiting class, but the top recruiting class in the country.

Some of the top recruits Riley and the Trojans have been able to land include five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. Playing in a conference like the Big Ten, Riley understands the importance of having dominant play up front, which was put on display in a major way in this 2026 recruiting class.

One more thing to note is the fact that Wafle was the number one overall recruit from the 2026 class, which makes landing him even more significant for Riley and the USC football program.

In addition to a great 2026 class, Riley is preparing USC for 2027 with some great recruits in line for the Trojans' next recruiting class. As USC hopes to find success now, the recruiting Riley has been able to put in practice also sets up the Trojans for great success in the future.

Men’s Basketball Recruiting

USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman watches during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the court, Eric Musselman has also helped the men’s basketball program for the Trojans to find success in high school recruiting with the third-ranked class in the country, which is tied for the highest rank in program history.

Musselman’s best signing is without a doubt five-star forward Christian Collins, who is a top-10 player in the country and can be very impactful on the roster right away. USC was also able to bring in two four-stars in forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff, who have both signed their letter of intent.

As Musselman looks to end the NCAA Tournament drought for USC, he has done an excellent job of finding players who can impact the roster in the present and can set the program up for great success in the future.

This looks to be one of the best recruiting efforts from Musselman yet, and 2026 could be the start of a great run for USC men’s basketball.

Women’s Basketball Recruiting

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

For the women’s basketball program, coach Lindsay Gottlieb has also done a tremendous job with recruiting, as she has helped USC land the top recruiting class in the country.

The most important addition for the Women of Troy was, no doubt, five-star forward Saniyah Hall, who was one of the top women’s basketball recruits in the country. Gottlieb was also able to land four-star center Sara Okeke, who could be another major addition for the program.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Gottlieb and the Women of Troy are hopeful to build off a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are ready for the return of star guard JuJu Watkins.

As Gottlieb and USC head into the 2026 season, this latest recruiting class gives the Women of Troy a great chance to have a tremendous season and could be poised for a national championship run now, and is set for a very successful future.

USC Recruiting Takeaways

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the consistent success across the board in recruiting football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball, USC has great opportunities for current success and has set itself up well for the future.

If the Trojans do continue to find consistent success in recruiting, this could not only lead to national recognition and success but could also help USC to become the standard for recruiting across the landscape of Division I athletics.

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