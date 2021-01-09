New York Knicks Sign Former USC Trojan Taj Gibson

The veteran Gibson returns to the Knicks after starting 56 games with the team last year.

The New York Knicks are the surprise team of the NBA so far, and they added to their front court Thursday night. The team announced that they have re-signed forward/center Taj Gibson to a 1-year deal.

Gibson spent last season with the Knicks and averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 62 games, where he started in 56 of them. The 35-year-old was waived in November after New York declined his $10 million team option for this season.

Several teammates have expressed their excitement about Gibson returning to the Big Apple, including 2nd-year star RJ Barrett.

“Taj is a great teammate. He’s a great guy to be around. Brings the energy every single day. He's always coaching us, telling us to do the right thing so I’m very happy and excited to have him back,” Barrett said about Gibson.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is also excited to have the veteran back on the squad, as Gibson spent a majority of last season mentoring the young player.

“I learned a lot from Taj last year. I can’t wait to have him come in and show me some new [things] so I can learn and grow as a player,” Robinson said in a zoom call.

The Brooklyn, NY native was drafted 26th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2009 draft, after attending USC. Gibson played under Knicks first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau for Chicago from 2010-2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-2019. Thus he is very familiar with Thibodeau's tough coaching style. Gibson has appeared in 799 NBA games, averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over his 12-year career.

The Knicks head coach had great things to say about the 12-year veteran. "It’s invaluable to have that type of leadership, who he is as a person, great teammate, team-first guy, hard-working, always ready," Thibodeau said to the media via zoom.

The Knicks have opened the season 5-3 despite having very little depth in their front court due the injuries of rookie Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel and Omari Spellman.

The team announced that they waived Spellman to allow for Gibson’s return. The former Trojan will bring experience, toughness and leadership to a young team that's trying to make a playoff push in 2021.

Gibson won't be with the team until he passes COVID-19 protocols, meaning he won't suit up for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

