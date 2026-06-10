Three Big Ten Home Games on USC Trojans' Schedule That Will Define the Season

In what will be their third year under coach Eric Musselman, the USC Trojans men's basketball team enters the 2026-27 college basketball season with the potential to take a major step forward. With the arrival of new transfer portal commits, three McDonald’s All-Americans, and the return of key stars, USC will look to not only reach a 76-team expanded NCAA Tournament but to make a run.

Last season, after a strong start, the Trojans struggled down the stretch, finishing the year with an eight-game losing streak to post an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play. The Trojans' attendance at the Galen Center was especially an issue as several opposing fan bases took over the arena.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What looks to be a better roster, those attendance issues could improve, and several games on USC’s Big Ten schedule will define their season. Here’s a look at three of those matchups for the Trojans.

Michigan State Spartans

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The last time USC faced Michigan State at the Galen Center, the Trojans pulled off the stunning upset over the Spartans, winning 70-64. Now, USC looks to do it again as Michigan State, which again is expected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten next season, will visit the Galen Center.

The guard matchup between USC’s Rodney Rice and Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, both of whom opted to return after contemplating going to the NBA, will be the biggest key in the matchup this season. Last season, the Trojans were dominated on the road at the Breslin Center against Michigan State, losing 80-51.

Michigan Wolverines

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

USC is also set to welcome the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, to the Galen Center next season. Even after winning the national championship, the Wolverines are expected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten and in college basketball next season as they return guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau.

Upsetting the Wolverines at the Galen Center would be a signature win for Musselman in his third season as the Trojans' last two matchups against coach Dusty May’s Michigan group have not been kind for USC. The Trojans lost both games by double digits to the Wolverines.

UCLA Bruins

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a good sight for many Trojans fans this past season to watch the Bruin faithful take over the Galen Center and chant “UCLA” all over the arena in what was a brutal 89-68 loss to the Bruins to close out the 2025-26 regular season.

The Trojans were swept by their crosstown rival this past season, losing both games by 19 points or more. Revenge will certainly be on the mind of the Trojans when they face UCLA twice this season, including one matchup at the Galen Center.

Musselman is 0-4 against UCLA entering his third season with the Trojans, and there is definitely pressure on him to beat the Bruins and coach Mick Cronin this season, especially at their home venue.

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