Big Ten Conference Prediction, Odds for 2026 College Football Season (Oregon Will Come Out on Top)

For as long as I can remember, the SEC owned college football, but the Big Ten has made a big statement the past few years, winning three straight national championships.

The Big Ten is once again shaping up to be must-watch football this upcoming college season. Indiana will enter as the defending conference and National Champions, but Ohio State is looking to win the conference for the first time since 2020, and Oregon will try to reclaim the conference title after capturing it in 2024.

Let's dive into the odds to win the Big Ten this season and then I'll break down my prediction.

2026 Big Ten Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State +180

Oregon +260

Indiana +310

USC +1400

Michigan +1600

Penn State +1900

Washington +3000

Iowa +4500

Wisconsin +10000

UCLA +12500

Illinois +12500

Minnesota +12500

Nebraska +15000

Northwestern +35000

Maryland +40000

Purdue +40000

Rutgers +40000

Michigan State +40000

2026 Big Ten Prediction

Predicting that a team besides Ohio State, Oregon, or Indiana to win this year's Big Ten would be a bold claim, and it's not one that I'm willing to make. If you're looking for a team outside the top three, I agree with the betting market in pegging USC as the next most likely option at 14-1. Jayden Maiava is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, so we know they're going to put up points in bunches. If Gary Patterson, the former TCU head coach, can turn things around on defense, they could end up joining the conversation at the top of the conference.

But let's be realistic. It's going to be one of the three top teams, so I'll start with which team I'm out on, and that's Indiana. Sure, the defending national champions will have another solid squad this season, but they lost a lot of key pieces from last year's team, the downside of building a roster filled with veterans from the transfer portal. Curt Cignetti will likely need a year or two to rebuild for another championship run.

Ohio State is the betting favorite for good reason. Julian Sayin returns as their quarterback, and Jeremiah Smith will once again be one of the best receivers in all of college football. With that being said, returning only three starters on defense is a cause for concern.

That's why my best bet to win the conference is the Oregon Ducks. They have a Heisman contender in Dante Moore, and I'm a big fan of their defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton. People forget that the Ducks allowed just 18.2 points per game last season, one of the best marks in the country. 66% of their total production from last season returns this year, which is the fifth-most in the conference and well above the other two contenders.

Give me the Ducks to win the Big Ten for the second time in three years.

Pick: Oregon to Win Big Ten +260 via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $200 in bonus bets for five straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $1,000 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!