Three Ways USC Can Beat Clemson in NCAA Tournament

The USC Trojans will be taking on the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Even though USC is the No. 9 seed and Clemson is the No. 8 seed, the Trojans are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are three ways the Trojans can take down the Tigers.

Limit Tigers Three-Point Shooting

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews (10) drives past Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson (4) in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Clemson offense was one of the worst in the ACC this season. They averaged the 13th most points with 67.7 per game. Furthermore, they shot a conference low 66.9 percent from the free throw line.

The way the Tigers get rolling offensively is from beyond the arc. Clemson lives and dies by the three pointer. This season, they have taken the second most threes in the ACC and shoot it at a clip of 34.2 percent. That is the fourth highest three-point shooting percentage in the ACC.

If USC can chase the Clemson guards off the three-point line and make them challenge the Trojans inside the arc, that will benefit USC.

Strong Start For Jazzy Davidson

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket as she is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Teagan Mallegni (55) and guard Ava Heiden (5) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This will be the first NCAA Tournament for USC star guard, Jazzy Davidson. Despite Davidson being a freshman, has been far and away the Trojans best player all season. Davidson is leading USC in points (17.6), assists (4.2), rebounds (5.7), steals (2.0), and blocks (2.0) per game.

Davidson was named the Big Ten freshman of the year, First-team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

Being in his first tournament, she’ll be facing the most pressure filled game of her career to this point. Davidson hasn’t been phased by anything to this point in her young college career, but the stakes are higher in March. Getting off to a strong start will instill confidence in Davidson and the rest of the young Trojans.

Laura Williams Staying Out Of Foul Trouble

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

As the season has gone on, USC freshman forward Laura Williams has played her way into a big role. After not seeing the floor much at the beginning of the year, Williams is now starting. She patrols the paint and has been the Trojans leading rebounds since February.

An issue that she has ran into with this increased role is staying out of foul trouble. If the Trojans do indeed chase the Tigers off the three-point line, Williams will be tested down low. It will be important for her to not pick up any cheap fouls because she will be battling inside if the Trojans defense funnels the Tigers’ shooters towards her on the defensive end.

In her last nine games, Williams has averaged 4.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. It's key for her to be able to be on the floor.

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