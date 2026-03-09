USC Trojans' Keys to Pulling Off Big Ten Tournament Surprise

The USC Trojans men's basketball team enters the Big Ten Tournament searching for answers after a turbulent regular season. The Trojans will face Washington on March 11 in the second round, hoping to halt a seven-game losing streak that erased what once looked like a promising NCAA Tournament resume.

Just weeks ago, USC was 18-6 and firmly in the postseason conversation. Injuries, roster turmoil, and late-season struggles changed that trajectory quickly. Now, as the Trojans prepare for the conference tournament, their up-and-down season could be their biggest strength.

USC Trojans Used to Adversity

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC’s season was defined as much by absences as by performances. Of the 14 players who averaged at least 10 minutes per game, only two, senior forward Ezra Ausar and sophomore forward Jacob Cofie, appeared in all 31 games.

The most damaging loss came early. Guard Rodney Rice, USC’s leading scorer at the time, suffered a shoulder injury during the Maui Invitational and later underwent season-ending surgery. Before the injury, Rice averaged 20.3 points per game, a mark that would have ranked third in the Big Ten behind Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli and Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson.

Five-star freshman guard Alijah Arenas also missed the first 18 games of the season after suffering a torn meniscus in the offseason. When he returned in late January, the Trojans finally gained another offensive creator, but by then the roster had already been reshaped by injuries and shifting roles.

USC’s rotation instability worsened when leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara abruptly departed the program in early March following a loss to Nebraska. The university released a brief statement announcing he was “no longer a member” of the team, but offered no further explanation.

The cumulative impact forced Eric Musselman to constantly adjust lineups throughout Big Ten play.

The late-season results reflected the instability. USC lost seven straight games entering the conference tournament, including an 89-68 defeat to the UCLA Bruins that effectively ended any realistic NCAA Tournament hopes.

USC Still Thrived in Hustle Categories

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite the adversity, one consistent trait defined the Trojans: effort. Statistically, USC struggled in traditional team metrics. The Trojans allowed 77.8 points per game, second worst in the Big Ten and ranked 11th offensively at 78.6 points per game.

But in effort-driven areas, Musselman’s team remained competitive. USC ranked second in the conference in blocks per game (5.6), fifth in steals (6.4), fifth in offensive rebounds (11.5), and finished in the top five in overall rebounds.

Much of that production came from Cofie, who quietly anchored the Trojans’ defense all season. The sophomore forward averaged roughly 9.8 points, around seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and nearly two blocks per game while shooting just over 50 percent from the field.

Cofie led the team with 52 total blocks, establishing himself as USC’s primary rim protector and most versatile defender. Guards and wings also contributed to the pressure defense, with Kam Woods averaging a team-best 1.7 steals per game and both Ausar and Cofie reaching the 30-steal mark. Those hustle numbers helped keep USC competitive even as its roster changed weekly.

Alijah Arenas Showed Flashes of What Could Have Been

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While the season ended in frustration, the emergence of freshman guard Alijah Arenas provided a glimpse of USC’s long-term upside. After missing the first half of the season due to injury, Arenas immediately stepped into a major role. In just 13 games, he averaged 14.8 points per game, second on the team behind Baker-Mazara and played nearly 28 minutes per night.

His scoring bursts arrived quickly. Arenas scored 29 points against Indiana in early February and followed it with 24 points at Penn State, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

The efficiency remains a work in progress. He shot 34.3 percent from the field and 22.4 percent from three, numbers typical of a high-usage freshman learning the college game. But Arenas showed an advanced ability to draw fouls, converting nearly 80 percent of his free throws and frequently getting to the line in double-digit attempts.

His role expanded further after Baker-Mazara’s departure, forcing the freshman into the primary scoring position. For USC, that shift illustrated the season’s biggest “what-if.” The Trojans never had a chance to see Rice, Baker-Mazara, and Arenas share the court together. Instead, Arenas went from injured prospect to focal point almost overnight.

Now, with the Big Ten Tournament beginning, the Trojans’ season comes down to one last opportunity. A win over Washington would set up a quarterfinal matchup with Wisconsin but more importantly, it would offer USC a chance to end a difficult season with momentum rather than disappointment.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!